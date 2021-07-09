GILSUM — The Monadnock Regional School District on Thursday named a longtime staff member as the new teaching principal of Gilsum STEAM Academy.
Taylene Givetz, who has worked in the district for 14 years, was selected by a committee of teachers, staff, administrators, a parent representative and a school board member, according to a news release from the district.
Givetz is succeeding Adrienne Noel, who retired, spokeswoman Jordan Mayblum said in an email Friday morning.
“I am very grateful for this opportunity and look forward to the challenges and new experiences I’ll have as teaching principal,” Givetz said in the release. “The lessons I have learned along the way have been invaluable and helped prepare me for this new role. I’m excited to start and work with students, faculty and families to make Gilsum STEAM Academy a better place.”
She joined the Monadnock district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — as a special educator in 2007. She later became an interventionist at Cutler Elementary School in West Swanzey, making her the first person in the district to hold that position. While at Cutler, Givetz also has worked as a teacher in 4th through 6th grades and has served as the lead teacher for the past five years, according to the release.
“Taylene has been an essential part of the Monadnock Regional School District for the past 14 years and we are sure she will excel in this new role,” Superintendent Lisa Witte said in the release. “Her experience and expertise will benefit all students at Gilsum STEAM Academy.”
The Gilsum STEAM Academy enrolls students in kindergarten through 6th grade, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math, according to its website. The school accepts students from all of the towns in the district, as well as out-of-district students who can pay tuition to attend.