After receiving the green light from the city, Symonds School in Keene is implementing a controversial new bus route Thursday.
The Keene Planning Board unanimously approved a driveway permit for the bus route — the last procedural hurdle for the project — at its regular meeting Aug. 24.
The bus route will be in full use this academic year, which starts Thursday for most of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, according to Symonds Principal Richard Cate.
But some neighbors, having fought the plan for a year, say they're still concerned about issues including traffic and safety.
The SAU, which includes Keene, is using a blend of in-person and virtual learning this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Cate said may help make the implementation of the new route smoother.
"Because only half the kids will be coming in [at one time], we anticipate the traffic being a lot easier," he said Wednesday.
Between 12 and 15 students can ride in a bus at once, compared to last year's 72, Cate noted. He's not sure yet how many students will use the buses.
The bus route has been a hot topic since September 2019, when Cate issued a notice to people who live near the school that a new fenced-in bus circle would be built behind it on the playground. A bus circle is a designated area where buses can drop off and pick up students and turn around easily.
The goal of the new bus circle — built at a cost of $55,700 and paid for through savings in another project — was to prevent traffic jams and improve safety for students, according to Cate.
Previously, buses picked up and dropped off Symonds students in front of the school building, which is also where the 250-car parking lot and the entrance to Wheelock Park are located.
Cate said this set-up was troublesome, with more students getting dropped off and picked up by parents than in previous years. That meant more traffic and an increased risk of children being injured.
The goal of the new bus route is to decrease morning and afternoon congestion in front of the school.
But, to get to the new circle, the school's five buses would need to be routed through Wheelock Street, Newman Street and Pine Avenue in the mornings and afternoons.
The school held several information sessions on the bus route last year. Neighborhood residents have argued that the route change would bring a new set of issues to the community.
Among their concerns are that students who walk to school would be at risk of getting hit, and that the new bus traffic would drive down property values.
At the school's last meeting about the route in December, residents called on the city for help in making a decision on the circle. City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the only thing the project needed city approval for was a driveway permit.
The permit — applied for by Keene School District Facilities Director Ken Dooley — allows the school to create an additional driveway for buses by opening up an existing gate at the end of Wheelock Street.
The permit request was amended by the planning board to forbid buses from queuing on Wheelock Street, but was otherwise approved.
But several neighbors of Symonds School are still unhappy with the bus route, saying that their safety concerns haven't been addressed.
Lauren Pierce, 39, has one child who just graduated from Symonds and another who will attend in the coming years.
She said she is "really, really shocked" that this is the best option the school came up with to address bus traffic issues.
Pierce, a resident of Pine Avenue, argued that these streets — which have several side streets attached to them — are already fairly busy during the day, and adding buses would make it worse.
"It just surprises me that adding to that congestion makes sense," Pierce said.
Justin Wright, 38, said he's worried that additional gridlock will occur in the winter months.
He explained that there will be less room on the road for buses to drive down after the plowing is done. Additionally, Wright said there may be more heavy equipment on these roads to properly remove snow in front of the new bus gate.
Dave Calhoun, 70, echoed Wright's concerns about winter. He said children who walk to and from school — between five and 35 students each day, according to data the school provided last year — will be at higher risk of getting hit once the snow falls because it will leave less room on the sidewalks.
Ultimately, Calhoun said, area residents feel their worries weren't addressed.
"It's been a concern," he said, "and is still a concern by the local people right there."