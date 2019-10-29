HENNIKER — N.H. School Administrative Unit 24, which includes the Stoddard School District, is set to have a new superintendent in January.
Assistant Superintendent Jacqueline Coe will take the reins from outgoing Superintendent Lorraine Tacconi-Moore, according to a news release Monday from Unit 24.
Tacconi-Moore, who was honored as the state’s superintendent of the year for 2019 by the N.H. School Administrators Association, said last month she plans to retire, the Concord Monitor reported.
When Coe steps into the role in January, Tacconi-Moore will stay on the staff as a district administrator until she retires in June, according to Unit 24 Community Outreach Coordinator Patti Osgood.
The district will be without an assistant superintendent for the remainder of the academic year, Osgood said Tuesday morning. November’s Board of Education meeting will begin the search for the position.
Tacconi-Moore’s salary, as listed in the 2018 annual report, was $147,625. Coe’s salary as superintendent was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
Coe was named to the post by the Unit 24 board, which comprises all members of the Stoddard, Henniker, Weare and John Stark school boards, the release says.
“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to serve as Superintendent in SAU 24 and continue the positive work initiated by Dr. Tacconi-Moore,” Coe, who lives in Bow, said in the release. “I am honored that the Board has confidence in my leadership, and I look forward to working collaboratively with them, our dedicated staff, families, and the community in the best interest of our students.”
Prior to becoming assistant superintendent at Unit 24, Coe served as academic dean at Bow High School, after teaching English and social studies there. Her résumé also includes teaching at Kearsarge Regional High School in North Sutton. She’s an adjunct education faculty member at New England College, where she received her doctorate in education, according to Unit 24. Monday’s news release says she has a master’s degree from Dartmouth College and graduated summa cum laude from Colby-Sawyer College in New London.