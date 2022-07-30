LEBANON — A new study by Dartmouth cancer researchers finds that youth cancer rates are higher throughout the Northeast, not just in New Hampshire, as a previous study reported.
The new study, published last week by researchers from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and the Dartmouth Cancer Center, tested data from a 2018 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found that New Hampshire had the highest incidence rate of cancer for people ages 19 and under in the U.S., with a rate of 205.5 cases per 1 million people per year.
The 2018 paper, published by Dr. David Siegel, also reported that the Northeast region of the U.S. — containing the New England states, New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey — had higher rates of pediatric cancer than the country’s South, Midwest and West regions.
Judy Rees, a cancer data researcher who led the Dartmouth study, said she sought to analyze Siegel’s data further to learn if New Hampshire’s cancer rates were actually statistically higher than other states in the Northeast or similar to the region as a whole.
“What I wanted to look at was [whether] it should not be just New Hampshire that we are worried about,” Rees said in an interview on Wednesday.
Siegel’s report, which Rees described as “well done” and “good science,” only aimed to describe how cancer rates compared between regions and individual states, as opposed to testing the data to learn its potential importance.
While New Hampshire might have the highest incidence rate numerically speaking, Rees sought to learn how the state’s pediatric cancer rate compared statistically to the rest of the Northeast.
As part of the study, Rees’ team analyzed the childhood cancer rates by race or ethnicity, to see if regional patterns changed when comparing different demographic populations.
This approach does not result in different data from Siegel’s report, which also breaks down cancer rates by race and ethnicity. Rather, the Dartmouth study analyzed the earlier data to compare the states within the Northeast region, which Siegel’s paper did not do.
The Dartmouth study found cancer rates in the overall population, as well as among white and Black Americans, were higher in the Northeast than other regions of the country
Perhaps more importantly, the team found that New Hampshire’s incidence rate is not statistically different from other states within the Northeast.
While New Hampshire’s pediatric cancer rate may be above the region’s average, there is no significant variability between the Northeast states in terms of incidence rates, the study found. Nor is New Hampshire the only state in the Northeast with a significantly high incidence rate. New Jersey, with a rate of 192.3 annual cases per million people, is the third highest nationwide, for instance.
However, the Northeast’s childhood cancer rate, 188.8 annual cases per 1 million people is “significantly” higher statistically than the United States as a whole, with a rate of 174.4 annual cases per 1 million people.
“I think the main message of the paper is that the Northeast has a problem,” Rees said. “New Hampshire is not distinguishable from the other states in the region.”
Rees is currently conducting a similar regional study focused on cancer rates in adults. Studies have also shown that incidence rates for adults also are higher in the Northeast than other regions of the U.S.
“Based on our work, I think the most important questions now are, why does the Northeast have the highest childhood cancer rates in the country,” Rees said, “and is there something we as a region can do about it?”
The study states that the reasons for the higher rates are unclear and likely to be multifactorial. Other studies have identified that pregnancy at an older maternal age can increase the risk of pediatric cancer. Research has also shown that breastfeeding infants is beneficial to cancer prevention, but Rees said there is no single, obvious factor to reduce the risk, beyond maintaining a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy.
“Avoid smoking, avoid misusing drugs, stay physically active and avoid introducing new chemicals in the house,” Rees said. “We can’t do much about genetic factors.”
The study also shows some “big differences” in cancer types between the racial groups, Rees added. For example, the higher incidence of certain cancer types in the Northeast were not mirrored in the Hispanic population, whose rates in the Northeast were not significantly higher than in the other regions.
“There might be several different reasons for this,” Rees said. “But the fact that they are so different by race is one more reason why we should analyze it.”
Rees’ study of adults is also looking at variables such as risk factors or lifestyles that might explain the difference between the states.
As regional differences in pediatric cancer incidence are explored, Rees emphasizes the value of ongoing collaborations between Northeastern states’ health departments and epidemiologists, as experts seek to understand the causes and possible solutions.
The recent Dartmouth study was funded by the state of New Hampshire, which allocated $500,000 to conduct a series of projects on childhood cancer. The N.H. State Cancer Registry in Hanover and the N.H. Department of Environmental Services in Concord also contributed to the Dartmouth study.
To help reduce pediatric cancer risks, Rees also recommends examining homes for high levels of radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can sometimes get trapped indoors after entering a building through cracks or other holes in the foundation. While there is no evidence that radon causes cancer in children, there is ample evidence that it is harmful over a lifespan.
Rees said an estimated 100 New Hampshire residents die every year from lung cancer who lived in a home with high radon levels in the air. According to the CDC, lung cancer is the primary adverse health effect of increased exposure to radon, which poses the second highest risk for lung cancer, next to smoking.
To learn about receiving a free radon test kit in New Hampshire, visit the N.H. Health and Human Services website at https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/programs-services/environmental-health-and-you/radon
