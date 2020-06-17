Gov. Chris Sununu has announced plans to assemble a police-accountability commission, after weeks of widespread protest against police brutality.
During a news conference Tuesday, Sununu said the commission will recommend ways the state can improve its ability to hold law-enforcement officers accountable for their conduct and enhance transparency.
“This is not an issue where we want long and drawn-out study commissions, where we want long and lengthy reports ... this is an issue where we need to act now,” Sununu said. “We are not at a crisis point in this state, but I am not one to wait for the crisis. I believe we can always manage a better solution.”
The protests began after George Floyd, a black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Rallies sprung up across the world, including in Keene, Winchester, Brattleboro and other area communities.
The commission will be chaired by New Hampshire’s attorney general, or a designee, and include representatives from law enforcement and advocates for diversity and inclusion, mental health, civil liberties and others, as well as two members of the public.
The group will examine training, procedures for reporting and investigating police misconduct, the current state of relationships between communities and the law-enforcement agencies that serve them and anything else the commission feels is relevant.
“I’m asking this commission ... to reach out, engage with community stakeholders, engage with various aspects of the state ... to really come up with some concrete, practical solutions, practical implementations that we can move forward with when it comes to reforms in our law-enforcement community,” Sununu said.
The commission will have 45 days to prepare and submit a report.