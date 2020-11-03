A new sober-living program for those in recovery from addiction will open Wednesday in Keene.
Manchester-based Live Free Structured Sober Living LLC will operate a 16-bed facility for men from New Hampshire at 361 Court St., the former home of Prospect Place.
The program will provide a safe space for men who are coming off of substances and need an intensive form of treatment.
The Court Street building has been vacant since 2016, when Prospect Place, an assisted-living facility, merged with Woodward Home. The new organization developed Hillside Village on Wyman Road.
In recent years, two other proposals have been pitched for the Court Street location.
A residential drug and alcohol treatment center was proposed in 2017. It received pushback from several neighborhood residents and was denied the necessary approval from Keene’s zoning board to increase the number of beds.
In 2018, a transitional home for girls who have experienced prolonged trauma was pitched, but the Vermont-based organization behind the project pulled it.
No exemption was needed for Live Free Structured Sober Living, according to Ryan Gagne, Live Free’s founder and executive director, who said the neighbors have been “fantastic.”
He said clients of the new program will receive daily treatment at 15 Kit St., another space Live Free acquired for intensive outpatient care. At Court Street, they will also have one-on-one counseling sessions and case management to link them with local resources.
“People will have a high-quality sober living experience ... allowing folks to have a better outcome,” he said.
Gagne, himself in recovery from drugs and alcohol since 2008, added that there is a need for this type of program in the area, especially with addiction services strained nationally due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Hampshire’s number of fatal overdoses increased dramatically starting in 2013 and 2014 as part of a nationwide opioid epidemic. Fatal overdoses from opioids and other drugs peaked in 2017, with a confirmed total of 490.
In 2018, New Hampshire ranked third highest in the country for opioid-related deaths per capita, according to the National Institute for Drug Abuse, but that same year was reported to have the second-lowest level of access to substance-use treatment.
And while last year marked the second year in a row that New Hampshire’s number of drug deaths dropped, experts say the COVID-19 pandemic could cause numbers to increase yet again.
The new Court Street facility will accept Medicaid and several forms of private insurance, according to Gagne. He added Monday that the program already has a wait list.
After clients stay in the program for 45 days, Gagne said they will then transfer to another facility Live Free runs, on Marlboro Road (Route 101) in Keene.
The 24-bed transitional housing facility — which opened in the site of the former Second Chance for Success transitional housing program by the county jail in January 2019 — is for men further along in their recovery, and clients can stay for up to six months.
In addition to being given a space to transition back into everyday life, Gagne has said the transitional housing program helps clients find employment, volunteer opportunities and permanent housing.
Live Free Structured Sober Free Living can be reached at 877-9757.
If you or a loved one is struggling with substance-use disorder, The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center — a referral hub for people to get help with substance use disorders — is at 24 Railroad St. in Keene and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available by calling 211.