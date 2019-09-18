A local Cub Scout master wants to open a troop for girls living in Jaffrey, Peterborough, Rindge, Greenville and New Ipswich to allow more girls to advance in the Scouts BSA program.
Scouts BSA refers to the program offered to girls and boys in 5th grade through high school through Boy Scouts of America, which announced in 2017 its decision to start accepting females into its ranks.
Girls ages 5 to 10 are accepted as full-fledged members of the Cub Scouting program in separate, girls-only subgroups, known as dens. For girls ages 11 to 17 to participate in Scouts BSA, they must also be in girls-only subgroups, called troops.
Unlike in the organization’s Venturing program for those 14 to 20, which had already long been co-ed, girls who continue on through Scouts BSA in troops are able to become an Eagle Scout — the highest rank in the organization.
But without a local girls troop in Jaffrey, Peterborough, Rindge, Greenville or New Ipswich, it’s difficult for girls in these communities to earn that rank, according to Jaffrey Cub Scout Master Shannon Tremblay, who is trying to start the troop.
The only other option is to travel to Hillsboro or Keene, where girls troops have already been started, Tremblay said.
Amid these limited choices, one of Tremblay’s Cub Scouts, Genevieve Kot, 10, is looking for a closer troop to transition into in March.
“[Girls] can’t join the boys meetings in their location. We have to start everything from scratch,” Tremblay said.
To start a troop, she said she needs at least four girls and a female leader, which could be any community or family member willing to help.
Tremblay said she won’t be taking on the leadership position herself because she is already active in other roles within the organization, but would participate as part of the troop’s committee.
She noted that boys and girls are taught the same curriculum in Scouts BSA and given the same opportunities.
With five towns being included in the would-be troop, which would be in Jaffrey, Tremblay said she’s optimistic about its chances.
But, she said, it all boils down to if there is enough area interest, which will be discussed at a general meeting Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in Jaffrey’s Cutler Building at 33 Main St.
“I’m hopeful that we will have a troop started by January, so that we will have a group growing when Genny is ready to cross,” she said.
Those interested in joining the group, or for more information, can contact Tremblay at shanrhodestrem@gmail.com.