Staff of The Smoking Trout, from left, bar manager Chris Keck of Harrisville, front of house manager Christopher Malcolm of Temple, administrative manager Megan Manley of Hancock and owner and chef Charlie Lavery of Hancock, behind the bar at the restaurant in Marlborough Wednesday.
MARLBOROUGH — A new restaurant is poised to open on Main Street in May, pending final approval from the state health department.
"Good food, strong drink" is the tagline of The Smoking Trout, to be located in the building formerly occupied by Piedra Fina, which closed in 2020. Owner and chef Charlie Lavery of Hancock said the restaurant will serve varied cuisine and beverages, including sandwiches, pasta and a rotating list of craft beers. Ironically, there is one item that won't be served: trout.
"The name's modeled after the Black Dog Tavern in Martha's Vineyard," Lavery said Wednesday. "Our logo is this large, wrought- iron trout. It's a catchy name, and you won't forget it."
The Smoking Trout
The Smoking Trout at 288 Main St. in Marlborough, as shown Wednesday. The back wall was created by the staff from repurposed barn wood.
Although trout won't be on the menu, Lavery said the restaurant will serve a variety of seafood options, sourced from all over New England. Other items, like beer and bread, will also be sourced from local providers, according to Lavery, and all other food will be made from scratch onsite.
"It's not fine dining but all the techniques are still there," Lavery said. "The food is as good as any high-end restaurant, but with that tavern feel."
And Lavery said the building's interior was completely redone to reflect that feeling.
"It has a Canadian barn wood accent wall and a rustic feel," he said. "It's very 'New Hampshire-esque.' "
The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lavery said takeout options will also be available.
No stranger to the service industry, Lavery has been a professional chef for more than 20 years. He graduated from the New England Culinary Institute in Vermont with a bachelor's degree in culinary arts and hospitality, and has worked as a chef in locations across New England including Boston and Portland, Maine.
He said he also helped reopen one of Concord's high-end eateries, Granite Restaurant and Bar at the Centennial Hotel, as executive chef after it had closed during the pandemic. But he said he's always wanted his own space.
The Smoking Trout will be able to sit 60 people, and Lavery hopes to open the second week of May.