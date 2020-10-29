State officials on Thursday announced a handful of new measures to keep tabs on the spread of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, amid a recent rise in cases.
Starting Saturday, restaurants will have to collect customers’ phone numbers to help with contact tracing, Gov. Chris Sununu said at a news conference. The state is also rolling out a voluntary program to test first responders regularly for COVID-19.
The announcements come during a month-long upward trend in cases. On Thursday, Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, announced that another 131 people have tested positive, and the state has averaged about 110 new cases per day over the past week.
The state has also learned of another four deaths related to COVID-19, all in long-term care facilities, he said.
“The overall numbers of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 remain low, but the increasing trends that we are seeing are pointing certainly to increasing community transmission."
Cheshire County added at least three new cases Thursday, according to a subsequent news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Sullivan County added four; in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, the number was 20.
The county of residence of two of the new cases had not yet been determined.
The newly announced deaths were all of Hillsborough County women aged 60 or over.
Discussing the latest statistics, Sununu pointed out some positive metrics but also cautioned that conditions could shift quickly. Increases in hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag behind case counts, he said.
Displaying a graph of every U.S. state’s test positivity rate — on which New Hampshire had among the lowest — Sununu mentioned states in the Midwest and elsewhere that are seeing far higher rates.
“A lot of these states here, six weeks ago were back here,” Sununu said, gesturing from one end of the graph to the other. “They were having 1 or 2 percent positivity just six weeks ago.”
Officials urged residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing and taking other precautions.
The first-responder testing program will use rapid antigen tests supplied by the federal government, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said. The goal is to do monthly surveillance testing for 4,000 to 5,000 local police, firefighters and EMTs, she said.
The state is also looking at deploying similar tests in jails and prisons, she said.
Sununu said the restaurant and hotel industry recommended that the state require establishments to record basic information about customers to help with contact tracing, and he approved the idea. For each party, restaurants will have to record a name, phone number and time of arrival.
Other New England states, including Vermont, are already doing so, Sununu said.
In recent weeks, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services has announced possible COVID-19 exposures at multiple restaurants, including one in Peterborough. Chan said it makes those announcements only when state health workers cannot identify everyone an infected person may have had contact with.