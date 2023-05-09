A new mapping project presented Tuesday aims to help evaluate how zoning across New Hampshire, including the Monadnock Region, affects the state's housing supply.
The New Hampshire Zoning Atlas is a collaboration among the Center for Ethics in Society at St. Anselm College, the N.H. Office of Planning and Development and N.H. Housing.
"We've been aware that some forms of zoning, what we would call restrictive zoning, is one of the primary culprits in this shortage of affordable homes, causing hardship for individuals, families and employers alike," said Max Latona, executive director of the Center for Ethics in Society, and the atlas project's director.
The atlas can be used by residents, developers and local officials, and shows zoning data for every community in the state.
"Zoning regulations caused the housing shortage in New England, and this new atlas puts power back into the hands of citizens to see what and where the problems are — and to be inspired by the success stories we find," Jason Sorens, principal investigator of the atlas, said in a news release.
The Granite State has a significant housing shortage, N.H. Housing says, with more than 23,500 units needed to stabilize the current demand.
According to the Southwest Region Planning Commission's 2023 housing needs assessment, the region's vacancy rate for rental housing units is 0.7 percent, the tightest since 2002, when it was 0.4 percent. A healthy market would be signified by a rate of around 5 percent.
Data from the commission also show that the median price for a home in the region in 2022 was $350,000, "well beyond the financial reach of many younger families looking to become homeowners."
Henry Underwood, the commission's GIS specialist and planner, told The Sentinel he thinks the new atlas will serve people across the state as a critical resource.
“From our standpoint as a regional agency with 34 towns, it’s always been difficult, actually impossible, to keep track of all of the districts and the details,” he said. “There’s also potential for some analysis, some real investigation where if zoning and land use are working well in one place, we can see the details of how that could work elsewhere.”
Sorens told attendees Tuesday that most Granite State communities have prohibited single-family homes on small lots (less than 1 acre), making it hard to find land to affordably build these homes. Data from the zoning atlas note that only 16 percent of buildable area in the state allows for this kind of development.
Multi-family development is permitted in even fewer districts than single-family housing.
In Keene, while single-family housing is allowed in 65 percent of the city, the area where two-family homes are allowed falls sharply to 6 percent and even lower for homes that accommodate more families.
This trend is also seen in nearby communities such as Peterborough, where single- and two-family homes are permitted on nearly 65 percent of developable land, but housing for three or more families drops to just 5 percent.
By contrast, several towns close to Cheshire County's southern border such as Fitzwilliam, Richmond, Rindge and Winchester, permit single-family housing and multi-family housing on at least 50 percent of their lands. Farther north, Alstead permits single and multifamily development in about 90 percent of the town.
Noah Hodgetts, a principal planner with New Hampshire's Office of Planning and Development, explained that another key finding from the atlas's data is that while state law requires towns and cities to permit attached accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, the approval process can be complicated and expensive.
"In some communities the requirements for additional parking actually limits ADU development," he said.
According to a map displaying where ADUs are allowed in the state, a majority of Monadnock Region communities require at least two parking spaces for accessory dwelling units and/or a public hearing for any development with less than three.
In some towns ADUs are permitted without regulations and allow for fewer than two parking spaces. Among those are Dublin, Hinsdale, Peterborough and Richmond.
ADUs are residential units that can be attached to the main living unit of a property — typically a house — or exist on the same grounds. Examples include tiny homes and garages or barns converted into living spaces. According to N.H. Housing, the state authorized ADUs in 2017 to expand the supply of affordable housing in communities without further land development, as well as to encourage efficient property use.
The practice has gained traction in the Monadnock Region.
In Keene, a new zoning ordinance, which went before the City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee and the Planning Board in a joint meeting in April, would expand the areas of Keene where accessory dwelling units are permitted.
And Peterborough's Affordable Housing Committee is hosting a pair of seminars on ADUs next month to explain what they are and to walk through the process for building and permitting one.
Latona said the atlas project aims to catalog all the significant housing-related land-use regulations and be able to quantify how zoning is affecting the housing supply.
New Hampshire is the third state — behind Connecticut and Montana — to complete a zoning atlas. Latona said about 20 states are working on similar ventures, all part of the National Zoning Atlas Project led by Sara Bronin at Cornell University.
The initiative in New Hampshire was funded by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, the Charles Koch Foundation, N.H. Housing and the N.H. Association of Realtors, according to the project's website.
Latona said the atlas, which team leaders intend to update annually, is a "policy-neutral tool" for analysis.
"It does not state what specific policy changes should be made or how they should be made," he said. "But it does provide the tools, the information and the data for our community leaders and policymakers to make those decisions."
According to the atlas's website, the leadership team hopes the project will highlight zoning codes that can be changed to allow for a moderate increase in housing.
"A variety of changes can and should be discussed," the website says, "including appropriate reductions in minimum lot sizes for single-family and multi-family housing, front setback requirements, and parking requirements, perhaps especially for ADUs."
