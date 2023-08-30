New Symonds School Principal Susan Grover welcomes students to the auditorium for their traditional school assembly at the beginning of the school year Wednesday. Grover prepared for her new role through staff surveys and listening sessions, hoping to maintain and strengthen the community and traditions already in place at the Keene school.
Keene Middle School Principal Michael Smith runs to the front door of the school in the pouring rain, to deliver a forgotten backpack to a student rushing for shelter from the rain on Wednesday morning in Keene.
Rachael Morrison kisses Paeton Kruze, 6, as he says goodbye to his parents and sibling in front of Symonds School in Keene on Wednesday morning in Keene. Paeton left his family’s embrace excited for a new year at Symonds with new teachers and classmates.
Music teacher Peter Siegel engages students in song as they settle into the auditorium at Symonds School in Keene on Wednesday, the first day of school, followed by a performance of “Hail Symonds School” to begin their assembly.
Troy resident Shayna Pelkey, SAU 29's central office administrative assistant, assists fellow staff members in escorting students from their cars to the front door in the pouring rain on the first day of school on Wednesday in Keene.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
New Keene Middle School Principal Michael Smith welcomes students through the front door on a rainy first day of school for the Keene School District on Wednesday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Cousins Kyla Copeland, 6, and Henry Lehr, 6, pose for Ashley Copeland in front of Symonds School in Keene on their first day of school during family drop-off Wednesday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Katelyn Ahern says goodbye to her daughter Finnley, 7, on her first day of school at Symonds School in Keene on Wednesday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Paraprofessional Lynn Jablonski of Keene welcomes students back for their first day of school, offering hugs and encouraging words as they enter Symonds School in Keene on Wednesday morning.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Elizabeth Lehr of Keene holds hands with her daughter Brooke, 4, while dropping off her son, Henry, 6, with his cousins at Symonds School in Keene Wednesday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Public school students returned to classrooms across the Monadnock Region on Wednesday. And Symonds Elementary and Keene Middle School are among campuses where this also means new beginnings for principals.
New Principal Michael Smith, who succeeds Deanna Zilske — Jaffrey Grade School's new principal — said he was in “high spirits” Wednesday morning as rain-soaked students rushed into the middle school’s doors.
He said his expectations for these first few school days are to get students settled in, and to do what he can to craft a positive experience for them. He expressed excitement to see what being Keene Middle School's principal will be like for him this upcoming year.
“I’m working in a place with great staff and great reputation, and I’m excited to just be part of it,” Smith said.
Similarly, Susan Grover, stepping in at Symonds School after long-time-Principal Dick Cate’s retirement, said she was entering this school year with a lighthearted confidence and the desire to help everybody feel at home and have a sense of belonging.
Amid the wet weather, Grover was out with an umbrella at the front door as she welcomed students at 7:45 a.m. A little later, she offered words of encouragement during the school's traditional morning assembly.
“I hope that you are just as excited for the new school year as I am,” Grover said to the kids. “Maybe like me, you have the butterflies floating around in your tummy because you might be a little nervous or wondering about something. My butterflies are going away because I feel right at home with you.”
In the upcoming year, Grover said she’s looking forward to focusing on academic improvement and following traditions, while building a sense of community by listening to staff in making the school a better place.
“This school is steeped in traditions, and that’s very important to the staff, and we want to hang on to those traditions and continue to grow them."
