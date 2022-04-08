RINDGE — A familiar face in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District will become principal of Rindge Memorial School this summer.
Nicola Fraley, the assistant principal of Rindge Memorial and Jaffrey Grade School since 2019, will start in her new role July 1, the district announced in a news release Friday. She succeeds Kelly Marcotte, according to district spokesman Nicholas Handy.
“RMS is a great school filled with passionate and skilled educators, and I am honored to be selected as the next leader of Rindge Memorial School,” Fraley said in the release. “I am looking forward to working closely with all students, staff, families, and community members at RMS to achieve great success for all of our learners.”
Fraley’s more than two decades in education include roles as principal, among other posts, in the ConVal School District and Amherst School District, Friday’s news release says. She holds a master’s in curriculum and instruction, as well as an educational-leadership certification, both from Keene State College. Previously, she received a degree in law and European business from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom, according to the release.
“Nicky has been an incredible asset to our district over the past three years,” Superintendent Reuben Duncan said in the release. “We are very excited that she will be continuing to serve our learners and staff at RMS, as well as the Rindge community as a whole, in this new capacity.”
A meet-and-greet at Rindge Memorial School is scheduled for Thursday, April 14, at 6 p.m.