NELSON — Kelsey Kilburn has been selected as the new principal and curriculum integration specialist of Nelson Elementary School, according to a news release from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
Kilburn, who succeeds outgoing Principal Ron Upton, holds a master's degree in education for school counseling from Keene State College. Most recently, she was a school counselor in the Monadnock Regional School District for three years. Previously, she worked as an integrated student services adviser at Antioch University New England in Keene and as a graduate adviser and program assistant at Keene State.
She has also worked as a school counselor in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District and the Griswold Public Schools in Connecticut, the release says.
"I am looking forward to joining the Nelson community as the school principal and working with the staff, students, parents, and community," Kilburn said in the release. "It is my hope that together we will build on the successes of the past and collaborate to continue to move the school community forward."
Upton wasn't immediately reachable for comment Wednesday.
The elementary school serves about 75 students from Nelson and Sullivan in kindergarten through 5th grade.