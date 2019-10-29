Community members are invited to the opening of Cheshire Medical Center’s new hospital-based pharmacy Wednesday.
The pharmacy will be run by Cheshire Medical, part of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System, and overseen by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, which operates its own in-house pharmacy on its campus in Lebanon; a 24-hour pharmacy at Centerra Marketplace, also in Lebanon; and a pharmacy at Dartmouth College in Hanover.
It’s located in the Keene hospital’s former gift shop, which closed in February. The pharmacy, which will serve only Cheshire Medical patients, will still have a small section in the front for gifts, flowers and cards.
Linda Sawyer, senior director of retail and specialty pharmacy for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, told The Sentinel last month the hospital’s pharmacy will be more patient-focused than a typical retail pharmacy, therefore providing a better experience.
According to a news release from Cheshire Medical, the pharmacy has hired two pharmaceutical technicians, a staff pharmacist and a pharmacy manager.
Those interested in attending Wednesday’s open house can visit the pharmacy, on the hospital’s campus at 580 Court St. in Keene, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cheshire Medical Center’s new hospital-based pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pharmacy is closed on Sundays and holidays.