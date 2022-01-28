CONCORD — The House has added a new feature on its website where people can submit written testimony online, as well as log either support or opposition to a bill. Responses are then available on the website, so you can see who logged in to weigh in on a bill and also review written testimony.
To submit written testimony online, click on the “House Sign-in Form and Online Testimony Submission” link under the “Meeting Resources” heading on the home page of the General Court website. You’ll enter your personal information, followed by the date of the hearing, the bill you’re testifying on, and then you’ll have the option to upload a PDF of your written testimony. Complete instructions are also available on the site.
The Senate has a more limited version of this tool, where you can register if you support or oppose a bill, but there is no option to upload written testimony or view how many people logged in to support or oppose a bill online.
The public can also watch hearings and committee meetings online. The meetings are live streamed on YouTube for both the House and the Senate (links are also available under the “Calendars and Meeting Schedules” heading on the General Court website). Those videos remain online and can also be watched after a hearing has ended.
This hybrid option for virtual participation comes at a time when the fight over remote participation for representatives is ongoing. Democrats tried — and failed — to change House rules to allow for the possibility of remote participation at the beginning of the session. The vote fell along party lines. And there’s a separate legal fight to force remote participation still before federal court.
Remote participation in public meetings was also the topic of a Senate Judiciary hearing on Wednesday, when Sen. Gary Daniels, a Milford Republican, spoke in favor of a bill to allow municipal meetings to be held remotely — an option that was available during the state of emergency but that towns lost when the state of emergency ended.
Daniels said remote access to meetings “benefits the public by enabling them to keep current with local government proceedings from the comfort of their homes, allowing them to provide input, ask questions, and otherwise participate in those meetings.”