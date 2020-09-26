The West Street location in Keene that housed Friendly’s restaurant until last year is under new ownership and will be turned into office space.
Flyboy Realty LLC purchased the property on Aug. 25 for $850,000, according to city records. The company is owned by Ranger Curran and Karen Curran, who also own the RE/MAX Town and County real estate franchise in Keene.
Ranger Curran said they plan to build offices in the former restaurant, which shut its doors in April 2019 during a wave of closures for the restaurant chain, and also construct an additional office building on the property.
“We like West Street … and we thought that something nice could be built there,” he said.
Curran said the new building will be behind the existing structure, close to Gilbo Avenue. That development will likely be two floors and have approximately 11,000 square feet of space, he explained.
The existing building dates to 1976 and is slightly more than 4,000 square feet, city records show.
Curran said Flyboy Realty is in negotiations with multiple potential tenants but that no lease agreements have been finalized.
They will propose site plans to the city within the next month and hope to start construction within three to six months, he added. Curran said both buildings will have red brick facades.
“Our intention is to make it blend in with the nice brick buildings downtown,” he said. “We hope it will be something that will please people architecturally.”
Brotherhood LP, a Connecticut-based company, had owned the property since October 2013 before selling it last month, according to city and state records.
The Currans also own the adjacent property, at 172 West St., that houses the Armed Forces Career Center. They purchased that property for $205,000 in December 2007, city records show.