A local entrepreneur has opened a nightclub in downtown Keene, in the space that formerly housed Scores Sports Bar and Grille.
Trax Club acquired a liquor license for 82 Main St. on Nov. 26, according to online records with the N.H. Liquor Commission. There’s both a Facebook page and Instagram account for Trax Club in Keene, which began posting Nov. 27.
The owner of Trax Club listed in state records, Darren W. Humphrey, did not respond to requests for comment Sunday. He also owns Campus Convenience and Thirsty Owl, both on Winchester Street, and Thirsty Owl’s Facebook page posted photos and videos inside what appears to be Trax Club on Nov. 27.
The Scores logo previously painted on the brick building on Railroad Square to the left of the entrance has been covered with gray paint. Inside, what appears to be the same furniture and equipment used when Scores occupied the space remains. A sign at the bar reads “Welcome to Trax.”
Scores closed April 29, when the N.H. Liquor Commission Division of Enforcement and Licensing temporarily revoked the business’ liquor license for 10 alleged violations from September through April, including serving alcohol to minors and people who were visibly intoxicated.
The owner, John C. Brewster, voluntarily surrendered Scores’ license via email May 25, a spokesman for the liquor commission said.
In bankruptcy filings for himself and the business over the summer, Brewster noted that all of Scores’ equipment was still in the space. Because he allegedly owed back rent to his landlord, Andy Sanborn of Campy LLC, he was not permitted to re-enter the building, according to a sign posted on the door for several months.