Coming THIS WEEKEND

The second story from the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab is hitting newsstands this weekend.

The article, written by Sentinel reporter Olivia Belanger, focuses on people with long-haul COVID — those who have lingering symptoms from the viral disease but are no longer infectious.

Belanger talks with several area residents about their experience with these complications, as well as health experts running post-COVID clinics regionally who are trying to help them.

Pick up a copy of The Sentinel this weekend or read the story at sentinelsource.com. As with all health lab content, the story will be free to read online.

 

