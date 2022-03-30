New Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab story coming Saturday By Sentinel Staff Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Coming THIS WEEKENDThe second story from the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab is hitting newsstands this weekend.The article, written by Sentinel reporter Olivia Belanger, focuses on people with long-haul COVID — those who have lingering symptoms from the viral disease but are no longer infectious. Belanger talks with several area residents about their experience with these complications, as well as health experts running post-COVID clinics regionally who are trying to help them.Pick up a copy of The Sentinel this weekend or read the story at sentinelsource.com. As with all health lab content, the story will be free to read online. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Olivia Belanger Expert Medicine Journalism Sentinel Resident Story Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab Newsstand Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKeene police allege man used pellet and crossbow to shoot woman in legSchool board directs administrators to crack down on troubling behaviors at Keene HighRoad work set to begin on Route 9 in KeenePanera pitches Monadnock Marketplace location with drive-thruRollover crash closes Swanzey road for an hourArts corridor visionaries sketch out what downtown Keene could look likeCynthia A. DonahueConsequences and communication hot topics at forum about KHS behavioral issuesWith new director, Cheshire Children's Museum looks to futureJames Duquette Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.