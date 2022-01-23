In its first few weeks of service, Monadnock Family Services' mobile mental health unit has assisted nearly 40 Cheshire County residents experiencing a mental health or substance-use emergency, an official said Thursday.
The two-person mobile crisis team meets people having one of these crises where they are — at home, work or other location — to best help them through their situation and reduce hospitalizations.
Monadnock Family Services and the other nine community mental health centers in the state launched these teams on Jan. 1, after receiving funding approval from the N.H. Executive Council in the summer of 2020.
These organizations provide mental health services to residents of low income, including those on Medicaid.
The mobile crisis teams launched in tandem with the N.H. Rapid Response Access Point — a statewide call center for individuals in these crises to streamline access to mental health and addiction treatment services, including the teams.
"Our MFS team has offered support and evaluated individuals to ensure they remain safe and receive the appropriate level of care," COO Katherine Cook said in an email. "Our goal is immediate stabilization and crisis resolution where possible, and to provide follow up with a counselor as soon as the next day."
Of the 38 people the mobile team has helped, Cook said all but one required the unit to meet people at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene or via telehealth in their own home.
Eleven of the calls, she added, were directed to Monadnock Family Services from the state's Rapid Response Access Point.
Calls are most often for people who are experiencing extreme depression or anxiety and thoughts of harming themselves, according to Cook.
"Many are adults and some have underlying mental health diagnoses and substance use challenges that make it hard for them to find a sense of hope," she said. "A staff member shared with me that '[W]hen a person feels like they are drowning in pain it is hard to see above the water line and reach for help'."
Due to low staffing numbers, Monadnock Family Services — which also administers emergency psychiatric care and operates a 24/7 hotline — provides daytime mobile units for now from Mondays to Saturdays.
However, Cook said a one-person team is available around the clock for schools, hospitals or police stations when needed.
Ideally, the agency would have 10 full-time workers for the crisis-response teams, its CEO Phil Wyzik told The Sentinel last month.
"Staffing remains our most critical challenges," Cook said. "MFS continues to recruit qualified candidates and remains committed to augmenting our team with trained EMTs."
Even so, Cook said she is "quite proud" of the work the team has been able to do so far.
"They are working tirelessly to ensure that the quality services our community has grown to rely on remain intact," she said, "all while expanding this mobile option to community members who are not in our care."
If you or a loved one is struggling with mental illness, Monadnock Family Services offers 24/7 care at 603-357-4400 and personal counseling at its locations in the region. Professional clinicians are also available at the state’s Rapid Response Access Point service at 833-710-6477.