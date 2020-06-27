DUBLIN — A new medical clinic opened June 1 on Main Street, according to a news release last week.
Owned by MaryLou Cassidy, a family nurse practitioner, Integrative Health & Wellness Clinic is providing primary care and lifestyle medicine — a holistic approach to health conditions.
The practice will focus on identifying the root cause of an illness, rather than just a treatment plan, the release says.
Services include acute and chronic condition management, wellness, sports and annual physical exams. The practice also offers in-house laboratory services for standard lab work, as well as providing dietary supplements when needed.
“By starting Integrative Health & Wellness Clinic I will be able to [provide] health care in a more personalized, comprehensive and non-rushed fashion,” Cassidy said in an email.
The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and appointments can be made either by phone, email or on their website, best-health.me.
Prior to opening the clinic, Cassidy worked as a family nurse practitioner for more than 10 years and has over 20 years of experience as a registered nurse. Most recently, Cassidy worked at Marathon Health in Keene for five years.