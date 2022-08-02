A new distribution center for Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County has opened in Peterborough.
The center, which has been open for roughly a month, serves not only Peterborough, but all of the surrounding towns.
President and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County Jon Eriquezzo said that Peterborough had unique qualifications to be the town to house the new distribution center.
“Typically you just operate these centers and don’t think much of it. But for this we said, ‘Let’s look at the data and see where the need is,’ ” he said.
The data was loud and clear, according to Eriquezzo. Peterborough has higher than the state average population of people over 65, and also a higher percentage of people over 65 who live alone. Additionally, a higher percentage of Peterborough’s population is classified as having poor supermarket access than the state average.
“Everything was pointing to Peterborough,” Eriquezzo said. “People view Peterborough as a place where people are a little more well-off, but we were seeing some underlying need.”
The new distribution center is at 9 Vose Farm Road in Suite 130, which Eriquezzo says is a great location, in part because of the types of services that surround the office.
“You can see that it’s a well-established wing of nonprofits,” he said.
Meals on Wheels doesn’t only serve older older people, and it doesn’t only provide food. Eriquezzo said that part of the meal dropoff is to provide a wellness check and that drivers have encountered everything from people leaving their stove on because their heat doesn’t work, to an individual falling and being unable to reach a phone. Additionally, they provide meals and services to adults over 18 who have disabilities or medical conditions that make it difficult to cook for themselves.
Since its opening about a month ago, Eriquezzo has been pleased with the new location.
“I think it’s going great,” he said.
Information on either receiving meals or volunteering for the organization can be found at hcmow.org, or by calling 603-424-9967. Eriquezzo encourages anyone who is able to volunteer.
“We always need more volunteers,” he said. “It’s only a few hours a week, and it’s very fulfilling.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
