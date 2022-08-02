20220802-NWS-peterborough meals on wheels

Bill Earley, left, and Robert Lepine prepare meals for Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver around Hillsborough County out of the new Peterborough distribution center.

 Isabel Dreher / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

A new distribution center for Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County has opened in Peterborough.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.