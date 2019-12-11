WESTMORELAND — Maplewood Nursing Home plans to move some residents into a newly built wing in mid-January, as part of an ongoing renovation and expansion project.
That will allow workers to begin the next stage of construction, which involves renovating the older wing of the county-owned facility, according to officials. The new five-story wing is connected to the older part of the structure.
Those renovations are expected to last another year or so, Steve Horton, who oversees the project for the county, told local lawmakers at a meeting in Keene Monday.
The renovation project got underway in 2018 after years of discussion about the nursing home’s future. A 2013 county report indicated that the facility, built in 1975, had a number of deficiencies, including a leaky roof, deteriorating pipes, electrical issues and bathrooms not in compliance with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.
County lawmakers approved a $36 million bond issue in 2017 to pay for the project. While the nursing home’s capacity will remain at 150, the expansion will allow most residents to inhabit single rooms, and each room will have its own bathroom — currently, there’s one bathroom for every four people. The plans also call for more community spaces, and the new wing includes a screened-in porch on each floor so residents can get fresh air without exiting the building, county officials said.
The porches and windows take full advantage of Maplewood’s scenic location in the Connecticut River Valley, said Kathryn Kindopp, the home’s administrator. “They’re really gonna appreciate the surroundings,” she said.
Kindopp said workers are putting the final touches on the new wing, then administrative staff will move into new offices by the end of the year.
She expects the process of moving residents to take a couple of days. Seventy-four of Maplewood’s approximately 125 residents will move into the new wing in January, freeing up more than half of the old wing so workers can renovate it.
Once those new rooms are ready, the remaining group of 51 residents will move into them so the final section of the building can be worked on, Kindopp said.
After it’s renovated, the older wing will resemble the new one and meet the same standards, she said.