ALSTEAD — Early Thursday morning, the old Benson woodworking shop seemed especially quiet, with fresh snow muffling any sounds that might otherwise be heard from the surrounding woods. Painted a faded red, it looked, at first glance, like a barn, with a couple of additions built on its western side.
Soon, though, plans for the building will undoubtedly bring new life, noise, people and stories to the workshop, which is set to be the base for students, professionals and enthusiasts of the timber-framing craft. Last week, the Walpole-based building company Bensonwood announced that the Timber Framers Guild of North America, along with the guild’s Heartwood School, will soon be calling the Alstead workshop home.
Inside the workshop Thursday morning, Tedd Benson — owner and founder of Bensonwood — and his wife, Christine, sat at a conference table in one of those additions. The room, with exposed beams, was built as part of a timber-framing class Tedd had taught. And through a big window at the end of the room, there’s a view of the cabin he built when he and Christine first moved to the area and lived in for nine years. (They now live next door, in a home visible from the workshop through the leafless trees.)
While unassuming, many point to the workshop as the home of the timber-framing revival, a craft that was once a key feature of the New England landscape but had largely fallen out of practice by the early 20th century, Tedd said. The historic construction method involves building using large timber and nail-free joinery.
Prior to the 1860s and ’70s, timber framing was an extremely popular method of construction, especially in New England, according to Tedd Benson. It was a time before nails and sawmills, when timber was hand-hewn and wooden pegs and joints secured entire buildings. As a young carpenter working on old structures in New England, Benson noticed the beauty and durability of timber framing, but couldn’t find anyone to teach him how to build such structures himself.
So in the early 1970s, he and his brother Steve began asking locals if they could peek around their old barns and attics. When the opportunities were presented, the brothers deconstructed the buildings.
“Deconstructing was the perfect way to learn,” Benson said Thursday. “How they came apart is how they go together.”
But in those early days, there were some financial restraints.
Here’s a Benson myth: Tedd and Christine moved to New Hampshire in the early 1970s with $40 to their name — and then spent $25 on a dog. The details may be a bit fuzzy, but the truth of the matter was the couple didn’t have much money (and they did buy a dog). And certainly they didn’t have money to build a workshop with new materials.
So in 1974, Tedd Benson built his workshop himself, stitching together bits of local architecture — beams from an old mill building and a railway trestle, windows from a house that had been remodeled, timber from neighbors’ old barns. The entire workshop is the result of salvaging and trade, Benson said.
Two years later, the Bensons’ company completed its first complete timber-frame structure for some very important clients — Christine’s parents in Deering. A few years later, Benson wrote his first book — “Building the Timber Frame House: The Revival of a Forgotten Craft” — and he began instructing courses. From then on, there was only more momentum.
“Lo and behold, the idea of timber framing was taking hold across the country,” Benson said.
In 1983, Tedd Benson invited a handful of other timber-framers to Alstead, and on the second floor of that pieced-together workshop, with great enthusiasm and energy, they began organizing what would eventually come to be the Timber Framers Guild, he said.
Today, the guild is an education organization, according to Board President Bo Foard.
“We see this eventually as being a facility that we will expand and make it even more of a home for the guild,” he said, “and will house the legacy of people who are members of the guild.”
In 1995, the Timber Framers Guild held its first conference at Shaker Village in Hancock, Mass., according to the Bensons.
“We didn’t know if anyone was going to show up,” Christine said, laughing. But somewhere between 60 and 70 people did come, the couple said, and today the guild has grown to about 1,500 members.
In 2000, Bensonwood outgrew the workshop, and moved to facilities in Walpole and Keene. The Alstead workshop was then used for woodworking, to create assets such as stairs, doors and cabinets. But a few years ago, that operation also outgrew the workshop’s capacity, and the building has been largely unused since.
Christine Benson is on the board for the Heartwood School in Washington, Mass., which the Timber Framers Guild acquired in 2020. When she heard the guild was preparing to launch a capital fundraising campaign to build a new facility, she thought her family might be able to offer a better solution.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” she said. She offered up the idea about two months ago, and the guild and the Heartwood School plan to begin moving into the Alstead workshop on Saturday.
The guild’s headquarters have bounced around for years, depending on who the executive director is, never finding a permanent home, Tedd Benson said. The group was most recently based in Easthampton, Mass.
The Timber Framers Guild bought the Heartwood School two years ago, and the institution is approaching the end of its lease next year. The guild wanted to find a space that could accommodate more students more frequently, according to Executive Director Neil Godden.
The timber-framing school holds classes from May to June on all things timber framing, such as using hand and power tools, felling trees and converting them to timber, using the design program SketchUp, understanding wooden joinery and raising frames. There’s a four-week intensive course, a class specifically for women, and courses for non-timber-centric crafts like building concrete countertops and earthen ovens.
Godden took his first course at Heartwood in 1997.
“Its very addicting, at least for me,” he said. “I fell in love with timber framing the first time I ever did it.”
In its last session, the Heartwood School enrolled more than 230 students ranging from retirees to homesteaders to people developing a timber-framing career. The school has 16 instructors.
In moving to Alstead, Heartwood likely will have an opportunity to expand its course offerings, Godden said. Where the school is currently, the building isn’t fully insulated, and can’t operate in the winter. The Bensonwood Workshop, on the other hand, is kept toasty year-round by burning the wood-waste from timber.
Courses will be offered at the Massachusetts location next year, but students can expect to enroll in courses in Alstead in 2023, Godden said.
The original Benson woodworking shop is what Foard, a West Chesterfield resident, describes as “the hallowed grounds of timber framing.”
“It means a lot to have this place and this history and this legacy of timber framing there,” he said. “Our members and our board are very excited about this too — this was just so right, it just fit so well.”
The workshop is a place that looks like it should be filled with people. There’s a small kitchen, and above the sink is a shelf crammed with mismatched mugs and a reminder asking people to wash their dishes; books and journals with big photos, depicting structures that stand at the intersection of engineering and art; outlines of tools are sketched out on the wall to show where wrenches and saws should be returned; a sign reminding all who enter to “Wear your safety glasses — foresight is better than no sight.”
Standing in the middle of the workshop on Thursday, Christine Benson recalled all that the space has seen over the decades — not just the labor of woodworkers and carpenters, but also many parties that brought together dozens of friends and neighbors, and even two weddings.
“I’m so glad it’ll have another chapter in its life,” she said. “It almost feels like fate.”