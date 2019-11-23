The Keene Sentinel has announced a restructuring of its newsroom leadership, naming three longtime editors as managing editors to share responsibility for directing its news operations. The three are Cecily Weisburgh as managing editor–digital, Bill Bilodeau as managing editor–news operations and Anika Clark as managing editor–local news.
The appointments are effective immediately and follow the departure of former executive editor Paul Miller, who stepped down in late August to take a senior post at the Keene Family YMCA.
In announcing the appointments to Sentinel staff, publisher Thomas M. Ewing noted the new leadership structure “reflects the changing nature of our news operations as we continue to serve our readers effectively in the various ways in which they want to receive their news, whether on a digital or print platform.” The three managing editors will report to Ewing, and the newsroom staff will remain at its current level with a desk editor being added in support of the new structure.
In her role as managing editor-digital, Weisburgh will oversee the news content, video and all other aspects of The Sentinel’s digital news operation, including on SentinelSource.com and social media platforms.
Bilodeau, as managing editor-news operations, will oversee the editing, layout and other newsroom production aspects of The Sentinel’s print edition. He will also supervise sports coverage and will continue as opinion page editor.
As managing editor-local news, Clark will be responsible for directing and supervising all aspects of The Sentinel’s local news reporting and photography and will handle interaction with the public and readers.
Ewing pointed to the new managing editors’ significant experience, newsroom skills and knowledge of Keene and the Monadnock Region. Weisburgh, 46, joined The Sentinel in 2001 as a reporter before becoming local news editor and has been digital content editor since 2014. In his 18 years with The Sentinel, Bilodeau, 56, has held a number of senior newsroom positions including local news editor, copy desk chief, business editor and, since 2013, opinion page editor. Clark, 38, was a staff reporter for three years beginning in 2006 and returned to The Sentinel in 2012 as weekend editor before becoming local news editor in 2014. All three live in Keene.
The Sentinel has, like most news organizations, undergone considerable transformation in recent years and now reaches a significant audience in the Monadnock Region through its SentinelSource.com website, its print edition and various other digital, event and print platforms. In referencing the changed news environment and the need for a leadership structure that is fluid and nimble enough to deal with the range of expectations digital and print readers have, Ewing also stated, “This structure reflects our confidence in Cecily, Bill and Anika to lead our news gathering through our ongoing transition in the best interests of our readers and the region and to continue our long tradition of superior newsroom management and commitment to journalistic excellence.”