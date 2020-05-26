The City of Keene has established a new task force to help guide the city through New Hampshire’s economic reopening process.
During the city council’s regular meeting Thursday, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon announced that a task force had been established to help city officials navigate the continuous stream of new information from Concord as the state continues the process of lifting restrictions originally imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She said the task force will allow the city to remain flexible as the economic situation continues to shift rapidly.
“Changes coming out of the governor’s office on a regular basis require us to be nimble,” Dragon said. “Almost every press conference brings with it new rules and changes as to how we do business, so I requested help.”
Dragon said the task force allows city officials to take an “outside of the box” approach to finding ways to implement state requirements. One thing Dragon has been looking at is how to work with local restaurants to help them create or expand outdoor seating, which is the only way New Hampshire eateries are able to serve customers on site for the time being.
The group will convene on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but the meetings are not open to the public.
“This is not a public body or a public committee,” Dragon said. “It’s an administrative task force, which, honestly, it makes it easier for us to freely brainstorm ideas, to be open and discuss ideas. We are also getting a lot of ideas from the community, which we are discussing with the group.”
In an email Sunday, Dragon clarified that the task force doesn’t have authority to make decisions. She said it was created to respond quickly to changing policies and make recommendations to the city manager’s office.
“Some things may be handled quickly administratively, and other things would need to be brought to the city council for approval,” Dragon said. “As the governor continues to create emergency orders and establish opening guidelines for businesses, we need to be able to respond quickly.”
She said one of the more ambitious ideas the task force has been examining would be shutting down Central Square one Sunday each month. This would require council approval, she added.
Task force members include city Economic Development Director Med Kopczynski, Assistant City Manager Rebecca Landry and City Assessor Dan Langille, Dragon said during the meeting. She added that Mayor George Hansel has selected Councilors Philip Jones, Michael Remy and Catherine Workman to represent the city council on the task force.
Dragon said the task force is also working with Arthur Robert, the new president of Monadnock Economic Development Corp.; Phil Suter, president and CEO of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce; Shannon Hundley of the Keene Downtown Group; and Luca Paris, owner of Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe.
She said the ideas presented by members of the community are being taken into consideration and added that the task force’s agenda for the coming week is already lengthy. She said that anyone who would like to address the task force can arrange to be placed on the agenda by contacting Kopczynski. He can be reached by email at med@choosekeene.com.