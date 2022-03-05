Sandra Neil Wallace and Rich Wallace have a history of fostering, celebrating and advocating for diversity in the Monadnock Region. And now, honoring their immigrant heritages, they’ve established a new Keene State College scholarship for students.
The Koenig Siddall First Generation Scholarship will help support students who have immigrated to the U.S. or are the first in their families to be born here, according to a news release from the college earlier this week.
Applications are being accepted now, according to Paul Miller, a Keene State spokesman. Selected students will receive their awards in August at the start of the new academic year.
The donors have committed to funding the scholarship for the next five years, Miller said, with four students to receive the awards each year.
Awards from the Koenig Siddall First Generation Scholarship will take into consideration financial standing and financial need, the release says.
The scholarship is named in honor of Sandra and Rich’s ancestors, who emigrated from Europe a few generations ago.
After being imprisoned in a concentration camp during World War II, Sandra’s grandmother, Anna Koenig, left the former Yugoslavia, according to the release. She found a new home in North America, where she worked as a live-in housekeeper, in part thriving on her culinary talents. Koenig went on to own her own home and eventually helped Sandra become the first in the family to attend college.
With both her mother and grandmother being refugees, Sandra, a Toronto native, said she saw first-hand the obstacles to higher education that can lay in immigrants’ paths. With the Koenig Siddall First Generation Scholarship, she said she hopes to eliminate some of those barriers and help students focus on student life.
“As a first-generation kid — first-generation in this country, first generation to go to college — to be able to normalize the experience and amplify that experience and support other first-generation young people ... it really means a lot to me,” Sandra said in an interview Friday.
Rich Wallace’s great-grandmother, Marion McAllister Siddall, left her home in Scotland as a teenager and was one of the millions of immigrants to pass through Ellis Island. She found work at a textile mill in New Jersey, and while she may have left her native home behind, McAllister Siddall maintained her Scottish brogue and wit, a love of soccer and a good shortbread recipe.
“She was really a presence in my life when I was a little boy,” Rich said Friday. “She was a delight in my life.”
In more ways than one, the couple has worked to highlight immigration stories. They have had award-winning careers as writers, according to the news release. Among dozens of other books, they authored “First Generation,” which shares the stories of 36 trailblazing immigrants and refugees in the U.S. and their impacts on the country.
At the local level, Sandra and Rich have worked to help those in the Monadnock Region have the support they need while connecting them with a sense of home.
Sandra was one of the founders of the Keene International Festival in 2018, and the couple has also been involved with the Keene Immigrant Refugee Partnership to strengthen the area’s diversity and ease that transition for folks resettling in the Monadnock Region.
Even through the pandemic, Sandra and Rich found a way to connect people with their home culture. As the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Keene State to transition to remote learning, with many students returning home, the couple thought of international students and others who couldn’t do so.
Through their nonprofit, The Daily Good, Sandra and Rich started Keene State’s Global Food Pantry, which provides cultural heritage foods for students on campus.
“With COVID-19 upending students’ lives, we wanted them to know that we are always there for them and that the Global Food Pantry didn’t have to go away during the pandemic,” Sandra said in the release. “Being able to provide weekly deliveries of cultural food items that say ‘home’ … is a great joy.”
While looking back and honoring those who helped them get to where they are, Rich and Sandra said they’re looking forward to helping members of the next generation.
“We’re really excited to have four students a year ... break down barriers and have them really focus on student life.”