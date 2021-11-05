The Laughing Gull

Left, Austin Reida and Kayla Borden, co-owners of The Laughing Gull in Keene, are shown with Ignacio Oreamuno, head bartender and front-of-house manager, behind the bar at the soon-to-open restaurant Thursday afternoon.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Depending on licensing from the city, Street Savory food truck's new sister restaurant in Keene will hopefully open within the next week, according to one of its co-owners.

The new seafood restaurant — The Laughing Gull — was initially slated to open in mid-October. And while the restaurant itself is mostly ready to go, co-owner Austin Reida said he's still waiting on several approvals, including a liquor license and parking occupancy.

"We were hoping it would all be done last week, so we're still waiting to see, ultimately, when we're able to open," he said. 

The restaurant will be in the former Thirsty Owl location at 141 Winchester St., which closed earlier this year. Its owner, Darren Humphrey, did not respond to multiple requests from The Sentinel at the time for information about why the bar and restaurant had shuttered.

Reida said he's negotiating agreements with neighboring properties to lease additional parking spaces for The Laughing Gull.

According to city guidance, a restaurant needs one parking space per every five seats.

Though Reida wasn't sure as of Thursday how many parking spaces he and his fiancée, Kayla Borden, wanted to secure, he said they'd "like to be able to fill the indoors and outdoors at the restaurant."

And while he said they aren’t changing the building’s floor plan, it still needed a few renovations before opening.

"We're finishing the kitchen right now," Reida said. "The kitchen is the last thing that really needs attention. The dining room is decorated and put back together, so we are close."

The new restaurant's menu will feature a variety of raw, baked, broiled and fried seafood, according to Reida, who grew up on Cape Cod. Some of the Street Savory food truck’s menu items will also be available, like craft burgers and snackable items.

Reida and Borden will continue to run the food truck at Modestman Brewing Co. in downtown Keene, serving up locally sourced comfort food. The truck opened in 2018, and after closing for a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened last year on Modestman’s patio.

Reida added the couple has hired a majority of the help it needs for both front and back of house, but could use a few more employees. Those interested can email them at nomnom@laughinggullkeene.com.

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.

