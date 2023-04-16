A new zoning ordinance for Keene's Land Development Code seeks to modify the dimensional standards of Accessory Dwelling Units and expand the areas of the city where they are permitted.
The ordinance went before the City Council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee and the Planning Board last Monday in a joint meeting between the two bodies.
Evan Clements, a planner for the city, gave a presentation on the proposed amendment which he said could allow for modest development of ADUs. These developments are units or dwellings added to homeowners’ properties.
The primary change the ordinance would make would be to permit ADUs in any district and on any lot that contains a single-family dwelling, including any lots with legal non-conforming single-family dwellings as well. This refers to structures that are legally allowed in a certain district, but don't conform to Keene's current zoning regulations, Clements explained in his presentation.
Since 2017, Clements said the city has signed off on 10 ADUs since 2017, and this change could pave the way for more.
"Thirty-two properties within the city currently have single-family dwellings in districts they’re not allowed that won’t be able to have an ADU, but will after this ordinance," he said.
Under existing regulations, ADUs that are attached to the principal dwelling of a property — typically a house — are permitted in most districts of the city, whereas detached ADUs are only permitted in the low-density agriculture and rural districts. According to the ordinance, the changes would permit ADUs of any kind in all districts of the city.
Clements noted in his presentation that the amendment would remove the minimum required gross floor area of the accessory unit (400 square feet) and set the maximum allowable floor area to 1,000 square feet.
These changes could increase the number of livable units in Keene, without changing the neighborhood feel, Clements said.
"There's definitely interest in the community for this kind of development," he said.
Councilor At-Large Kate Bosley, chairwoman of the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, said she's excited about the new ordinance.
"I think that the council and everyone at this committee has been talking about an update to this for a long time and I'm really happy that you guys put this forward," she said.
David Orgaz, planning board member, also voiced his approval of the proposed amendment.
"I’m in favor of these, I like the simplification of the plan that was just proposed," he said. "While not a solution right now, [the ordinance] certainly is a relief for some of the housing situation that we’re seeing right right now. It’s welcome in my opinion"
The proposed ordinance is currently awaiting a public hearing, which will be scheduled at the next City Council meeting.
