A New Ipswich man drove into a pond off North Street in Jaffrey on Tuesday after losing control of his car. He was not injured. 

JAFFREY — A New Ipswich man who accidentally drove into a pond on North Street on Tuesday was uninjured in the crash, police say.

Bryan Newton, 63, lost control of his 2004 Ford Crown Victoria when he drove onto the shoulder of that road (Route 137) shortly after noon, according to a report by Jaffrey police Detective Jeremy LeBlanc.

That caused Newton to drive into a swampy area near the intersection with Parker Road, LeBlanc wrote. His car, which was partially submerged, was later towed out of the pond. North Street was closed briefly while Newton’s car was towed, LeBlanc said Wednesday.

