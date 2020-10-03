One driver has died after suffering a medical emergency that resulted in a collision with oncoming traffic in Jaffrey Friday night, according to Jaffrey police Lt. Chris LaBrecque.
The victim is a 76-year-old man from New Ipswich, LaBrecque said Saturday morning. Authorities have not yet released his name, but LaBrecque said his next of kin have been notified.
He explained that the man suffered a medical emergency while traveling eastbound on Turnpike Road, which caused his sedan to cross into the opposite lane and collide with a pickup truck traveling westbound, near the intersection with Prescott Road.
First responders found the New Ipswich man dead on scene around 7:30 p.m., according to LaBrecque. The other driver suffered minor injuries.
LaBrecque said it appears the victim died from the medical emergency rather than injuries sustained during the collision. Jaffrey police are investigating the incident.
Traffic on Turnpike Road was temporarily detoured Friday night while authorities began conducting their investigation. The road re-opened shortly before 10 p.m., LaBrecque said.