NEW IPSWICH — A home on Poor Farm Road is now uninhabitable after a second-alarm fire Monday, according to New Ipswich fire Chief Meredith Lund.
The fire, at 122 Poor Farm Road, was called in at about 3:30 p.m. by a passerby, a news release from the fire department said. The home’s owner was inside at the time of the fire but was able to escape with no injury.
The damage was contained to two rooms on the second floor and to the roof, according to Lund, but the exposure from the roof and previous damage to the home deems it uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is thought to be electrical, the release said.
The Greenville, Jaffrey, Milford, Peterborough, Rindge, Temple and Ashby, Mass., fire departments assisted on the scene.
