Homeowners in East Keene may soon have help paying for that insulation replacement or new roof, thanks to an initiative the city launched Tuesday.
Funding for a wide range of rehabilitation work is available through the new “21 in 21” Home Upgrade program that city officials created in collaboration with the social-service provider Southwestern Community Services.
The pilot initiative is meant to support energy-efficiency upgrades and critical repairs for homes in East Keene — part of a multimillion-dollar development effort planned in that area. Program leaders, including Mayor George Hansel, hope to finance construction on at least 21 homes within the next 12 months, after having initially planned to start renovations this year.
“These are incredible, walkable neighborhoods within a very close proximity to Main Street,” Hansel said Tuesday. “They have great potential.”
Together with upcoming renovations to Patricia T. Russell Park on Carpenter Street and other infrastructure proposals, Hansel said the home-upgrade program — which covers the area around Grove Street — will help revitalize that part of the city. He added that East Keene neighborhoods, where many students live, have “sort of strayed away” from being family-oriented places in recent decades.
“They have an opportunity now to become that again,” he said. “I think this is a proactive effort on behalf of the city to try and incentivize them becoming great neighborhoods for the working families that are the backbone of Keene’s labor force.”
The new program is buoyed by $475,000 in tax credits the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority, a nonprofit government agency based in Concord, awarded earlier this year, according to SCS’ chief development officer, Keith Thibault. (By purchasing credits, businesses can reduce their state tax obligations.)
Of the credits for the home-upgrade program, most of which Thibault said local businesses have already acquired to help fund the rehabilitation work, $380,000 will be spent on construction efforts. The rest will pay for the state development agency’s administrative fees, he said.
SCS kicked off outreach for the home-upgrade program Tuesday, sending informational letters to 50 people who collectively own nearly 80 residences in East Keene, Thibault said. Those properties comprise both single-family and multi-family homes, SCS announced in a news release the same day.
In a description of the new program on its website, SCS states that projects can include work on heating systems, insulation and ventilation, as well as adding energy-efficient lightning and replacing a roof. The funding is available to owner-occupied residences with a household income up to the state median — $77,933 in 2019, the latest available data — and also to properties with renters making up to 60 percent of that figure, according to the organization.
Homeowners who return their letters will then be contacted by SCS staff for more specific information on their property and its occupants, Thibault said. Those details will be used to conduct an energy audit for each property, likely starting next year, he said.
From there, program staff will select certain projects to receive aid, according to Thibault, though he did not share criteria for how those decisions will be made.
“The availability of resources is limited,” he said.
He noted, however, that other funding can help support energy-efficiency upgrades and weatherization work, including assistance offered by utility providers and, separately, by SCS. But those funds could be slashed, after the state’s Public Utilities Commission recently rejected a $350 million energy-efficiency plan.
The SCS aid typically supports renovations on at least a dozen properties annually and, in some years, Thibault said, cover much more. But that money is also limited, he added, meaning SCS must sometimes eschew important repairs, such as a major roof leak or another structural problem — an issue the new program could help avoid.
“We have some resources available to allow us to do those kind of repairs and not have to walk away from a building,” he said.
SCS’ existing efforts led Hansel to contact the organization about working together on a targeted initiative in Keene, he said Tuesday, explaining that weatherization is a key component of the city’s sustainable energy plan. That plan, which the City Council approved in January, aims to transition Keene to 100 percent renewable energy in the coming decades by reducing usage rates and switching to renewable sources.
“I, as mayor, have been looking for ways to enhance those efforts,” Hansel said. “The partnership with SCS was just natural.”
Improving the quality of existing homes in Keene was among the housing-related objectives that Hansel, who was recently elected to a second term, laid out in an interview with The Sentinel last month. Those efforts could tap state resources for rehabilitation and weatherization work, he said, in addition to the city’s new 21 in 21 initiative.
Beyond home improvements, though, Hansel said Cheshire County must add 760 new units over the next three years to keep pace with an ongoing push for greater housing stability in New Hampshire.
That goal — the county’s share, based on population, of new units the N.H. Council on Housing Stability has said are needed by 2024 — will be difficult for Keene to reach on its own, he said. Instead, Hansel is calling on other area communities to help expand the local housing stock, saying he hopes to encourage development by spreading awareness of housing issues and by helping revise land-use rules that have blocked new growth.
But with a limited amount of vacant space for new development in Keene, Hansel said Tuesday he thinks fixing up existing homes is critical to improving local housing options.
“We have a lot of older housing stock, so this is an important component to our housing strategy,” he said.
He and Thibault touted local business leaders’ involvement in those efforts: Companies that have purchased tax credits to support the home-upgrade program include C&S Wholesale Grocers, Savings Bank of Walpole, Mascoma Bank and Fenton Family Dealerships, among others.
“Local businesses have recognized the importance of housing to their success and have stepped up to make contributions to this project,” Hansel said.
The home-upgrade program will complement a $1.5 million project to revitalize Pat Russell Park — the former Carpenter Field, which was renamed in 2018 — according to Hansel. That work, which a city official said in June could begin this coming spring, will include adding a playground and athletic field while also connecting the 5-acre park to the adjacent Cheshire Rail Trail.
Development efforts in East Keene are also set to include road and sidewalk improvements, Hansel said.
“I think this is going to be the catalyst for them just really taking off and meeting their full potential,” he said of those neighborhoods.
If the home-upgrade program is successful, Hansel said a similar blend of political, nonprofit and business entities could help tackle other local challenges. And that partnership could have an even greater reach.
“This could serve as a model for the rest of the state,” he said. “Other communities could certainly learn from the process and the collaboration that we’ve built here.”