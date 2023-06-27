Within the last month, Swanzey resident Amy Durham-Stone closed on a house, moved into it and strengthened her home-based child-care business by building a new playroom for the infants and toddlers she cares for.
So far, she’s one of the five participants of the Bringing It Home Project, a program Cheshire Children’s Museum Director Alexa Plewa launched earlier this year. The program’s start follows a $1 million Child Care Expansion Grant from federal funding that Keene State College and the Monadnock United Way were awarded last October.
A portion of that $1 million went to child-care providers participating in Bringing It Home earlier this spring, who received $8,000 if they were formally starting a new business or $4,000 if they were an existing business.
“Although it didn’t help with purchasing the house, it was able to buy everything for the room,” said Durham-Stone of the $8,000 she received in funding to grow her business, which will be called Stepping Stones.
“I was so excited; I was like a kid in a candy store.”
The program, which received $500,000 in tax credits from the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) last week, hopes to cultivate 10 new home-based child-care businesses individually run by homeowners in the Monadnock Region by 2025.
Just access to funding alone can help license-exempt providers — which the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services defines as providers limited to three children other than their own — gain licensure to accommodate up to 18 children.
“[Home rehabilitation] is having things like proper bathroom equipment so [providers] have all the materials and supplies they need to teach children to potty train,” Plewa said. “... A bathroom is a good example of a common inhibitor for a family to become fully licensed. Another one is proper railings, whether it’s outside on the porch, or a fenced-in backyard or going up and downstairs to have a lower railing.”
The Bringing It Home Project plans to offer multiple grants to participants over time and offers state licensure to providers.
Cody Morrison, executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp., said state licensure allows providers to welcome up to 18 children in their homes.
“Through our program, our goal is to renovate 10 homes, so that could create up to 180 child-care slots,” Morrison said. “Our conservative goal is to create 60-120 slots.”
While 54,000 children under 6 needed child care, there were only 33,000 licensed slots statewide, according to a 2021 study by the state Department for Health and Human Services.
MEDC is acting as a lender and grant-awarding agency for Bringing It Home to help distribute the tax credits to Plewa and the project. The corporation will receive $400,000 of the $500,000 as CDFA takes in some administrative costs to run the project.
Another $8,000 supported Samantha Dunn-Allanach, a child-care provider in Keene, who was awarded the amount in April. She used her funds to update her home appliances, add an outdoor playset, kiddie pool and fencing to her backyard and buy needed and appropriate indoor furniture like high chairs and a new crib. All of this in turn allowed her to launch the business, which she informally calls Samantha’s Place, which she launched in spring 2022 where she takes care of three children a day.
Bringing It Home also aims to provide child care licensure training in partnership with Keene State College and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship. Dunn-Allanach said that opportunity expedited her plans to become a provider in the region.
“Originally before any of this, my goal was that maybe in five years or something I’ll be licensed,” she said. “Now it’s like maybe in a year. It’s all really exciting.”
Durham-Stone, Dunn-Allanach and three other child-care providers have been meeting with Plewa for the past several months as a cohort to plan their businesses and prepare for licensure training this fall. Another cohort of five providers in the Monadnock Region, who have yet to be selected, will go through the same process sometime mid-to-late 2024, according to Morrison.
In Durham-Stone and Dunn-Allanach’s cases, Plewa contacted both of them to determine their interest in participating in the program after finding them through social media. Another cohort of providers in the Monadnock Region will go through the same process after the first concludes participation in Bringing It Home later this year.
“The focus of this cohort is to really take all of the siloed programs and connect them, very similar to what child-care centers do in sharing training opportunities,” Plewa said. “Keene State has fully developed and is ready to launch their accelerated three-year early childhood education degree as a result of the Bringing It Home Project.”
Keene State’s formal early childhood development credential program, focused on understanding children from infancy through age 5, is traditionally four years, but the accelerated three-year program launching this fall will offer the same number of courses and credits in a shorter time.
One area the providers have had a lot of questions about in their cohort meetings is document development for their businesses, to provide a legal foundation for running their programs, according to Plewa.
“That’s having a contract in place and where to get information that has been vetted and can hold up,” Plewa explained. “A lot of these providers start their business without having these things in place, and many of them oftentimes can run into a situation where they haven’t received payment, or they’re struggling in some capacity.”
The awarded $500,000 is generated through tax equity, which means Plewa and Morrison must now approach regional businesses not involved in child care and sell them the tax credits to gain access to the money.
Of those businesses, Morrison said Keene furniture manufacturer Whitney Brothers has expressed interest in buying credits.
“They feel very strongly about the child-care crisis,” Morrison said. “They have employees of their own that have [child-care] need.”
Additionally, Morrison and Plewa are seeking further state and federal grants to keep the program running long-term.
“We’re hoping we create the framework for this type of program to be launched not only in New Hampshire, but nationwide,” Plewa said. “We’re really trying to find a realistic grassroots local solution to the child-care crisis that we’re all facing right now.”
