Two more people have tested positive in New Hampshire for presumed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, according to the state health department.
One person is a Grafton County man who was in contact with a person who tested positive for the disease while he was at the Hope Bible Fellowship in West Lebanon, at the March 1 morning service, the department said in a news release.
The second person is a man from Rockingham County who traveled to Italy. Both cases are awaiting confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The West Lebanon church has canceled services and is working with the state Department of Health and Human Services to notify anyone who was at the 9 a.m. coffee social or 10 a.m. worship services to stay hope and avoid contact with others for 14 days, the release says.
That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases to four in New Hampshire. Two people had previously tested positive, both men from Grafton County who work at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
The first patient, who had traveled to Italy, had been directed to self-isolate, but instead attended an invitation-only private event that the medical center identified as a social gathering in White River Junction, Vt., hosted by Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business. The second patient had close contact with the first patient, health officials said.
In Vermont, health officials announced that state's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 late Saturday night.