As expected, New Hampshire passed the record 800,000 mark in voter turnout Tuesday, with 803,810 ballots cast for president, according to the Secretary of State’s official tally.
About 53 percent of people voted for Joe Biden, 46 percent for Donald Trump and 1 percent for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.
The total number of votes far outpaced the 2016 tally of 743,117 presidential ballots. COVID-adjusted rules for voting absentee helped: Almost a quarter of a million absentee ballots were turned in this year, compared to about 75,000 four years ago.
The final tally showed that Donald Trump picked up about 20,000 more votes than in 2016 — 365,654 vs. 345,790 — but Joe Biden far outpaced Hillary Clinton’s result on the Democratic side, 424,921 vs. 348,526.