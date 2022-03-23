CLAREMONT — A regional collaborative of higher education institutions, local governments and inventive/entrepreneurial hubs have set out to build a new, 21st century workforce in part through attracting younger generations with interest in creative, hands-on and technologically-driven activities.
The N.H. Rural Makers Alliance is a new partnership of colleges, makerspaces, business incubators, local governments, and planning organizations that cover Sullivan and Cheshire Counties as well as lower Grafton County. The partners include The Claremont Makerspace; River Valley Community College; the Dartmouth Regional Technological Center in Lebanon; and the Hannah Grimes Center, an entrepreneurial support center in Keene.
On Monday, the Sullivan County Commissioners authorized Sullivan County Manager Derek Ferland to apply for a federal Economic Adjustment Assistance grant for up to $5 million on behalf of the N.H. Rural Makers Alliance to fund the organization’s workforce development project.
These workforce development initiatives will focus specifically on “the industry clusters that already have a prevalence in our region,” according to Steve Fortier, executive director of The Claremont Makerspace.
If the grant is awarded, these funds will be distributed to the partnering organizations across the region to help build local workforces to support their most prominent industrial sectors, Fortier told the Sullivan County commissioners.
In the lower Grafton county region, this industry is bio-tech and medical technology, whose growth has virtually exploded in recent years.
In Sullivan County, those industries center around advanced manufacturing and “green building,” or construction or building operation that reduces or eliminates the adverse impacts on the environment, Fortier said.
The focus in Cheshire County will be on the optics industry, Fortier added.
This grant program “is very adamant” about this project “growing the workforce already in the area,” as opposed to “importing people” from outside the region, according to Fortier.
“They don’t want to support an initiative that’s just plucking people from other places,” said Fortier.
Fortier, of Alstead, is a former director of external relations at Keene State College and former interim director of Monadnock Economic Development Corp.
While workforce development initiatives are not new to Sullivan County, the Rural Makers Alliance distinguishes itself in several ways.
First, the Alliance is a multi-county, regional initiative.
Claremont Planning and Development Director Nancy Merrill, who has participated in the project as a municipal representative, said that such regional grant-funded initiatives are not common.
While the different partners will concentrate on different economic sectors, each individual contribution would mutually benefit the region as a whole, Merrill explained.
“Everyone has a part to play that is a little different,” Merrill said. “But it all supports the economy in the region.”
Another standout trait of this new project is its emphasis on contemporary “maker” culture rather than the type of manufacturing culture that shaped the New Hampshire and Vermont communities that share the Connecticut River valley.
“We have called ourselves the New Hampshire Rural Makers Alliance very intentionally,” Fortier told the commissioners. “We want to shift the thinking away from ‘manufacturing’ to more about ‘making.’”
“Maker” culture is a DIY, or Do It Yourself, culture of people who craft and invent and share their skills.
Makerspaces, such as the one in Claremont, provide makers a space for learning, socializing and access to industrial-level resources such as 3D printers, electronics, craft and hardware supplies and tools.
Fortier said that some money from the grant, if awarded, would fund a marketing campaign for this project and building a brand that will appeal to younger adults.
Connecting to younger people is an essential component, Merrill explained, because in addition to the problem of New Hampshire’s fast aging and retiring workforce, many young adults are not expressing interest in entering these manufacturing fields.
Fortier said the partners asked 82 large employers in the region how many more people they would hire over the next five years if there was an ample talent pool of qualified people.
“In some cases the number [they gave] was astronomical,” Fortier said, adding that one of those companies was based in Claremont.
Sullivan County will only apply for the grant on the collaborative’s behalf. Fortier said the Upper Valley Lake Sunapee Regional Planning Commission would serve as the grant administrators.