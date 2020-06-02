State health officials Monday reported 39 new positive tests for COVID-19 but no additional deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 4,685, while the number of deaths attributed to the viral illness stands at 245.
None of the newly announced COVID-19 cases were among Cheshire or Sullivan county residents. Seven cases involved people who live in Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
As of Sunday — the most recent update to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ map of active cases — known current COVID-19 cases were listed locally in Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Temple and Winchester. All of those communities were listed with one to four active cases each, except Rindge, which was listed with five.
About 10 percent of the state’s confirmed cases — 456 — have led to hospitalization, and 63 percent (2,954) of people with diagnosed COVID-19 cases have recovered.
As announced Friday, anyone in New Hampshire who wants to get tested for COVID-19 can now do so at the state’s fixed testing sites, including the one on Krif Road in Keene. People can arrange to do so at www.nh.gov/covid19. Testing is available to people regardless of whether they have insurance.