Front-line health care workers at New Hampshire's Medicaid-funded facilities will be eligible for weekly stipends until the end of the year, after Gov. Chris Sununu reactivated Monday a pandemic-era program that had expired in July.
The Long Term Care Stabilization Program will offer funding to Medicaid providers that the facilities can use to finance $300 weekly stipends for full-time staff and $150 weekly stipends for part-time staff.
In a news release announcing the program's reinstatement, the governor's office said the additional money is aimed at helping health care facilities retain employees as COVID-19 cases surge statewide. The stipends will be disbursed from the state's remaining federal CARES Act funds until those resources expire on Dec. 30, according to the release.
“The State of New Hampshire remains committed to ensuring that long term care facilities have the resources needed to confront the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sununu said in the release. "Due to the rise in cases in New Hampshire, there remains an acute need to retain our health care workforce, and today’s announcement will help make sure we continue to have the system in place for those who rely on this care.”
Sununu established the Long Term Care Stabilization Program in an April 16 executive order that aimed to "incentivize frontline workers to remain in or rejoin" the health care industry. The program was extended in June before lapsing July 31, when the $600-per-week federal unemployment insurance funded through the CARES Act also expired.
New Hampshire provided $67.6 million in stipends to Medicaid facilities' staff during the first iteration of the program, according to the Monday news release.
The release said health care providers that previously participated in the stipend program will receive notification from the state of its reactivation.