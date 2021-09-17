More than 2,100 people in and around the state are eligible for refunds from online ticket broker StubHub due to events that were canceled by the pandemic, following a settlement forced on the company by nine states, including New Hampshire.
Attorney General John Formella announced the settlement with California-based StubHub concerning the company’s refusal to pay refunds to consumers for concerts, sports events and other events canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. New Hampshire joined nine other states and the District of Columbia in a multistate resolution with the company.
Under its “FanProtect Guarantee,” StubHub offered consumers full refunds of the purchase price and fees they paid for tickets if their events were canceled. In March 2020, however, following the mass cancellation of entertainment events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, StubHub stopped honoring its guarantee and instead told its customers that they would receive account credits equal to 120 percent of their purchases to be used for future events.
After states began a coordinated investigation, StubHub reversed its decision in May, telling customers that if they purchased tickets prior to March 25 to events that were canceled, they would receive full refunds. The hundreds of thousands of people involved include 2,175 people who live in New Hampshire or out-of-staters who purchased tickets for an event in the Granite State that included the FanProtect Guarantee.
The agreement also provides for millions of dollars in civil penalties if StubHub does not pay the refunds or violates other terms of the agreement. New Hampshire’s portion of those penalties would be $122,600.
Consumers who have not been contacted by StubHub and believe they are entitled to a refund can contact StubHub at (866) 788-2482 or the Attorney General’s Office at (603) 271-3641.
The settlement involves StubHub customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, as well as New Hampshire.