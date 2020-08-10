New Hampshire hospitals have lost hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue due to COVID-19. Now, they may have to make cuts.
Kathy Bizarro-Thunberg, the executive vice president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, said hospitals in New Hampshire collectively lost $575 million in revenue between March and July.
As COVID-19 spread through the United States, New Hampshire hospitals closed nonessential units almost overnight. Some of the most profitable services for hospitals, like nonessential surgeries and cardiac care, were paused for months.
While the number of patients coming in for appointments has gradually increased over the last couple of months, NHHA is still expecting hospitals to lose $700 million by the end of the calendar year.
Through the CARES Act, New Hampshire hospitals were given $300 million. That leaves them about $300 million in the red. At a roundtable discussion with U.S Sen. Maggie Hassan, Bizarro-Thunberg emphasized that hospitals are still in need of more federal support.
Alex Walker, the chief operating officer at Catholic Medical Center, said his hospital is projected to lose $40 million by the end of September, even with CARES Act funding.
The Manchester hospital has been at the epicenter of COVID-19 in New Hampshire — they have had 30 percent of all hospitalized coronavirus patients in the state. Yet, Walker said they’ve received less than 10 percent of the state’s federal relief funding for hospitals.
During the first federal round of funding, money went toward hospitals at the center of COVID-19 hotspots. That was about a month before Manchester started experiencing a surge in cases.
In the second round of federal funding, money went toward hospitals in rural areas of the state, excluding Catholic Medical Center from getting significant amounts of relief.
“We’re on the unlucky end of the law of unintended consequences,” he said.
As a result, the hospital has had to make sacrifices. In April, the hospital furloughed hundreds of staff members, and last week, they laid off 71 employees. They also reduced hours for 40 positions and froze hiring for all nonessential positions. “COVID has had a devastating effect on our finances,” he said. “It’s had an impact on hospitals in New Hampshire but for us in particular, we’ve been at ground zero.”
This trend is not unique to New Hampshire.
American hospitals are losing an average of $50.7 billion a month, according to the American Hospital Association.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.