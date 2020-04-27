The N.H. Democratic Party on Saturday finalized the list of delegates the party will send to the Democratic National Convention in August, but no new locals made the cut.
After deciding last month to hold their delegate elections virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak, party representatives met Saturday morning via Zoom, an online videoconferencing application. Sixteen district-level delegates who were elected back in January (including Kathleen O’Donnell of Keene and Heather Stockwell of Dublin), voted by email to fill the remaining delegate slots.
The district-level delegates were voting to pick three party leaders and elected official delegates, five at-large delegates and two at-large alternates. Those elected to fill the party leader and elected official delegate slots Saturday were Renny Cushing of Hampton, Maura Sullivan of Portsmouth and Luz Bay of Dover.
The five at-large delegates are Mark MacKenzie of Manchester, Mindi Messmer of Rye, Rep. Cole Riel of Goffstown, Jim Smith of Salem and Rep. Matt Wilhelm of Manchester. The two alternate delegates are Gerri King of Concord and Tony Labranche of Amherst.
New Hampshire is allotted 33 delegate slots at the August convention. In addition to the 16 district-level delegates and eight party leader and elected official and at-large delegates elected Saturday, there are nine automatic delegates. These include Delegation Chair Raymond Buckley, Joanne Dowdell, state Sen. Martha Fuller-Clark, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, William Shaheen and Kathy Sullivan.