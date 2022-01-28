Daily case numbers for New Hampshire have decreased over the last week, but doctors warn that the latest figures may significantly underestimate the virus’ spread.
According to data from the state’s official COVID-response dashboard, New Hampshire averaged 1,882 new cases per day for the week ending Tuesday, down 38 percent from a week earlier. The seven-day average for the share of antigen and PCR tests coming back positive was 16.1 percent, down from 21.6 a week ago. According to N.H. Hospital Association data as of Wednesday, a total of 538 people were hospitalized for the disease, including 387 with active infections and 151 who are COVID-recovering, which means that they are no longer infectious but still need critical care. The total number of hospitalizations is down from 566 a week ago.
“We are seeing a decline in the number of new cases being reported,” says Dr. Jose Mercado, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s COVID response leader. “This decrease in new cases may be consistent with observations from states that experienced an earlier spike in cases due to omicron, where the surge lasted somewhere between three and five weeks.”
In the Monadnock Region, though, it’s “hard to say” when the area will see a decline in new cases, Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious-disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said earlier this week. The hospital has seen a slight dip in COVID-19-positive inpatients recently, though that number is still high.
According to the latest data from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate, there were 18 patients hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday morning, down from 24 at that time last week. President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso said a majority of them are unvaccinated, as in previous weeks. Five of the COVID-19 inpatients were in the ICU, down two from last week’s total.
Statewide, the drop in cases also means that fewer health-care workers are getting infected.
“We are seeing a steep drop-off on the number of employees who are testing positive for COVID, which is in line with the decline in the community,” says Lauren Collins-Cline, director of communications at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. “This is obviously a great development. We still have higher than normal absences, but we are working our way back.”
Cheshire Medical Center, though, continues to deal with a significant number of staff infections. Khole said the hospital recently saw one of its highest numbers of employees out with COVID-19, with 39 absent last week, which only exacerbates staffing strains. Before the current surge that began right after Thanksgiving, that number would be around 10, he said.
But as staff throughout New Hampshire come out of quarantine and return to work, hospitals will continue to benefit from temporary federal staff support. Gov. Chris Sununu announced during Wednesday’s press conference that a “strike team” from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Defense that has been helping Elliot Hospital in Manchester has been authorized to stay until March 7, a few weeks longer than anticipated. Collins-Cline from Catholic Medical Center also noted that her hospital will continue to receive federal staff support for another week or so.
The state’s per capita COVID case count of 172 per 100,000 has dropped rapidly in the last week and is now back below the national average of 186, according to an analysis of CDC data by the New York Times. The states with the highest numbers are Alaska and Oklahoma at 343 and 282, respectively.
Although the data are encouraging, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan cautioned that current numbers may be more due to delays in data processing than to actual decreases in the virus’ spread.
“While our Data Dashboard might look like there’s a little bit of a drop-off, there’s an uncertainty period in the data because of the ongoing processing of a lot of the cases coming in to us,” Chan said during Wednesday’s press conference. “We don’t believe we’re seeing a drop-off in the circulation of COVID at the moment.”
Like all New Hampshire counties, Cheshire is still seeing substantial levels of community transmission, the highest of three tiers designated by the state health department. As of the state’s data update Wednesday, Cheshire County had a 14-day average of nearly 1,922 new cases a day per 100,000 people, a 3.3 percent decrease from last week.
The local test positivity rate over the previous seven days stood at 18.1 percent, up less than one percentage point from a week ago, according to the state health department. And for the first time, the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive at Cheshire Medical Center has broken 30 percent, with a rate of 32.6 percent during the week ending Jan. 13, compared to 28.2 percent the week before.
Chan’s concerns about the state’s continued surge were echoed by Dr. Martha Wassell, director of infection prevention at Dover’s Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
“New Hampshire’s positive case counts remain quite high,” Wassell says, “and it is important to recognize that some of the daily counts are delayed, and the increased number of unreported home antigen tests which are performed and may or may not be included in the total case counts.”
“We should remain vigilant and continue to follow mitigation strategies before jumping to any conclusion that we may be moving past a surge,” Mercado says.
Nevertheless, Wassell says she is looking forward to the coming weeks with “cautious optimism.”
According to data Wednesday from the N.H. Hospital Association, there were still 20 staffed adult ICU beds available in the state, same as last week, even though the total number of beds dropped from 230 to 218. More than 77 percent of the state’s ventilators were available.
Unvaccinated patients made up 41.3 percent of all hospitalizations for active COVID infections, while patients with some level of vaccination made up a slightly larger share, at 43.9 percent, split roughly evenly between those who had received their boosters and those who had not. (Vaccination status was unknown for 14.7 percent.)
An average of eight Granite Staters were dying from COVID each day as of Wednesday, according to a statement by Chan during Wednesday’s press conference. Although this number is up significantly from last week, it is still less than the peak of 11.7 deaths per day during the first wave, and the more recent peak of 11.6 in late December 2021.
As of Wednesday, there were 13,870 active COVID cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. There had been 267,800 confirmed cases and 2,173 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
Vaccinations, at-home rapid tests
Sununu announced on Wednesday that the state will offer one million at-home rapid tests for sale at many of the state’s liquor stores starting in the next few weeks. These tests will be sold at cost, for around $13 each, and the proceeds will be returned to the pool of money available to respond to the pandemic.
Data from DHHS and the CDC do not agree on how many Granite Staters have been vaccinated, but both datasets show that the total share of the population that is vaccinated has increased slowly over the last six weeks. DHHS reports that 56.4 percent of Granite Staters are fully vaccinated this week, compared to 55.5 percent in mid-December. Data from the CDC show a similar trend, increasing slightly from 66 to 69 percent during the same period. The gap between DHHS and CDC data in terms of the total number of shots administered is now roughly 778,000 doses.
The CDC continues to recommend that anyone 5 and older get vaccinated. For adults, the agency recommends getting one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), rather than Johnson & Johnson, but the CDC emphasizes that any vaccine is better than being unvaccinated. Children between the ages of 5 and 17 can get the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
The CDC also recommends that everyone who is eligible get a booster shot. The amount of time you should wait after finishing your primary series varies by vaccine. For Moderna, the wait is six months, while the waits for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are shorter, at five and two months, respectively.
“We now have good data that boosters are effective in keeping you out of the hospital,” Mercado says. “If you are eligible, schedule your booster now.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call 2-1-1.