New Hampshire is one of 19 states to enact a total of 106 abortion restrictions in the past year, the most in a single year since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, according to an analysis by the Guttmacher Institute. The prior record was set in 2011, when 89 new laws were enacted by states.
With its new ban on abortions after 24 weeks, New Hampshire joins 43 other states that prohibit most abortions at some point during a pregnancy. The new law signed by Gov. Chris Sununu makes an exception for the life and health of the mother.
Other aspects of the new law are somewhat less common. New Hampshire now joins 27 other states that require everyone seeking an abortion to get an ultrasound, even those within the allowed period, but it is not among those that require a woman to be shown the image.
New Hampshire’s new law also subjects abortion providers who violate the law to up to seven years in jail.