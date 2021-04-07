New Hampshire health officials Tuesday announced 402 more positive tests for COVID-19, but no additional deaths related to the virus.
The newly reported positives include 14 from Cheshire County, seven from Sullivan County, 65 from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua and 11 for which the county of residence was still being determined.
Statewide, 86,510 people have tested positive for COVID-19, about 95 percent (81,948 people) of whom have recovered, according to the latest data available from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. About 4 percent (3,313 people) have active infections, whereas the deaths of about 1 percent (1,249 people) have been attributed to COVID-19.
The current cases include 84 in Cheshire County, 52 in Sullivan County, 546 in parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua, and 112 for which the county of residence was not yet known.
The seven-day test positivity rate was listed at 4.9 percent.
As of Tuesday morning, 94 people were in hospitals for COVID-19.