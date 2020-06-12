New Hampshire has finally been added to the federal Broadband Availability Map Program, and it’s a move being praised by all four members of the state’s congressional delegation.
The addition — which is expected to bolster efforts to help expand high-speed internet service throughout New Hampshire, since the maps determine areas of the country that are eligible for federal funds targeted to underserved communities that do not have access to reliable broadband service.
The map, put together by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, is a geographic information system that collects data from federal, state and commercially available sources to create a comprehensive map of existing broadband coverage. The data is designed to help policymakers in making decisions on broadband expansion plans.
As lead Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations subcommittee, which provides funding for the NBAM, Shaheen has secured funding for the program since its inception in 2018.
“The COVID-19 crisis has further exposed existing gaps in our broadband infrastructure throughout the state. This has been particularly difficult in our rural communities, where remote learning and telehealth appointments have been especially challenging,” said Shaheen, adding: “All Americans should have access to broadband, regardless of their zip code or income.”
Shaheen was joined by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas in hailing the addition.
“NTIA’s addition of New Hampshire to its National Broadband Availability Map program is an important step forward toward ensuring all Granite Staters have the internet connection they need to do their work, learn online, and receive care through telemedicine appointments,” said Kuster.