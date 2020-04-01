In an effort to protect people in precarious situations amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Chris Sununu has established two funds to help victims of domestic and sexual violence and the state's most vulnerable children.
"These are issues that don't just disappear because of a public health emergency," Sununu said during a Wednesday news conference. "If anything, they actually may even be exacerbated."
Sununu said $600,000 will be allocated to assist victims of domestic and sexual violence as they try to remove themselves from dangerous situations. The money will help cover basic expenses like groceries, rent and educational materials; put them up in hotels when shelters are at capacity; and provide funding to crisis centers, so they can remain open.
The N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence lauded the move.
"Domestic violence victims are under intense pressure at this time due to stay-at-home requirements, severe isolation, and the financial impact of this pandemic," said Amanda Grady Sexton, director of public affairs for the Concord-based organization, in a news release Wednesday. "Through this potentially life-saving executive order, survivors will be safer from violence and abuse."
Sununu also announced $2 million to make sure vulnerable children continue to receive support.
The money will allow the state to hire three new licensed drug and alcohol counselors to support families struggling with substance use disorders; move all of its family violence prevention specialists from part-time to full-time; increase the age cap for Strength to Succeed, a peer-to-peer support program, from 6 to 10 years old; establish a family support resiliency hotline; and provide technological support to facilitate electronic visits for families involved with the N.H. Division for Children, Youth and Families.
Joseph Ribsam, director of the division, recently told WMUR that reports of suspected child abuse and neglect had dropped nearly 50 percent in two weeks, citing the outbreak. Adults who a child might see during school or in activities like after-school programs, which are not currently operating, on in daycare centers are the most likely people to report child abuse or neglect, according to a news release from the Granite State Children's Alliance.
“People who are not currently seeing children and families due to the necessary social distancing measures aren’t contacting us as they normally would, but our families are still feeling the stress of the disruption of family routines,” Ribsam said in a release issued Wednesday by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. “It is as important as ever to make sure we check on our families, kids and even older youth to let them know we care."
Anyone who is a victim of domestic or sexual violence, or is concerned someone they know might be , is urged to call the state's domestic violence hotline at 1-800-277-5570.
To report suspected child abuse, call DCYF's hotline at 800-894-5533.