Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday announced a new fund aimed at helping to support organizations that offer recreational programming for teenagers and younger children.
The approximately $2 million Empowering Youth Program is the first in a series of initiatives under the governor’s $4.5 million Invest in the Future Fund, which comes from the state’s CARES Act money, Sununu said during a news conference.
The Empowering Youth Program will offer funding for day camps, sports and other recreational programs. Sununu said examples of organizations that would be eligible for this funding include the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, Girls Inc. and more.
“It’s really to bridge those programs as we enter the school year,” Sununu said. “We want to create a continuum of opportunities for these kids that extend as we finish out the summer and move into the next year.”
Sununu said the funding is designed to make up for programming opportunities that have been reduced or eliminated due to the COVID-19 crisis. He also said that “safe socialization” is important for youths, particularly after months of isolation and remote learning.
According to the website for the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, funding awards will be based on the number of youth to be served, location and target audience.
Applications are available now and can be submitted through Aug. 17. Applications can be found online at nh.childcareaware.org/nh-empowering-youth-program.