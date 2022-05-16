We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
RINDGE — A new, larger state liquor and wine outlet is scheduled to open at Cheshire Marketplace on Tuesday, according to the N.H. Liquor Commission.
The 10,500-square-foot store doubles the floor space of the previous store in the same plaza on Route 202, the commission said in a news release Monday.
“This new, freestanding Outlet is the latest example of our ongoing effort to invest in our Outlets across the state to enhance the customer experience, while continuing to build on our brand," liquor commission Chairman Joseph Mollica said as part of a prepared statement. "We are confident this new location will play an important role in driving critical revenue to the New Hampshire General Fund to support a variety of vital state services.”
A Marshalls store is also slated to open in the plaza later this year, according to the release.
The liquor commission has renovated, moved or built new state liquor and wine outlets in more than 30 communities since 2012, the release states. It notes the new outlets that opened in Claremont, New London and Littleton over the past year among them.