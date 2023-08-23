Voodoo Box food truck owner and chef Chris Hache, left, and his niece, Logan Austin, right, stand outside the truck on Wednesday. Hache cooks a fusion menu of American, Asian-influenced and Mexican-inspired dishes.
Local entrepreneur Chris Hache's new food business in downtown Keene is hard to miss if you've been on Emerald Street in the past two weeks.
Hache's new bright green food truck, camped at the corner of Emerald and Wilson Street, is located in a parking lot adjacent to the Brewbakers Cafe and Nova Arts building. It offers an American, Asian-influenced and Mexican-inspired menu under the name Voodoo Box.
"We're doing sandwiches, burgers and fries that are kind of spicy, but we're trying to think out of the box," said Hache, of Keene. "It's things that over the years I've experimented on working in restaurants."
Of the dishes currently available, Hache highlighted the "PB & J Burger," which stands for "pork belly and [blueberry] jam," as the burger features the two ingredients, plus Monterey Jack cheese and maple bacon aioli. He also mentioned another dish, "Cluck Yeah" that has been a hit with customers; it's a serving of fried chicken topped with spicy Korean barbecue sauce, an Asian slaw mixture and pickled onion.
Hache, of Brattleboro, also serves taquitos, croquettes and cheeseburger-based empanadas, with side items including French fries and tater tots.
The Box has been open for business for about two weeks, and Hache said it's been attracting pedestrians who spot the truck while strolling around.
Previously a general manager at the Keene Chili's, Hache said he began making plans last summer to open his own food venture. However, starting with limited cooking space has pushed him to be creative with what he can create.
"I've been developing my menu over the years, and the actual food truck's been planned for about a year," he said. "It's kind of a good starting point with less overhead, then if I get my name out there, I'd like to go brick-and-mortar."
Voodoo Box is a family-run business, Hache said. His son, Liam Howe, of Keene; niece, Logan Austin, of Vernon, Vt.; and girlfriend, Christin Nichols, of Keene, all help run some of the day-to-day operations.
A Massachusetts native, Hache said he's worked a total of 25 years in the restaurant industry. For two years, he was a chefin the U.S. Virgin Islands after his sisters-in-law invited him and his wife to live there.
"I was an executive chef [at] ... a small bistro in the heart of St. Thomas, so that was where I got the passion to really do something of my own," Hache said. "Then, I came back to the States, and I worked for Chili's for about seven years."
As he becomes more accustomed to run Voodoo Box, Hache said he hopes to introduce special menu items, with limited-time, seasonalofferings, but he's unsure of what those may look like at present.
Voodoo Box is open at 100 Emerald St. from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is closed on weekends, with some exceptions, like during the upcoming Keene Music Festival on Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.