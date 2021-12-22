Another 750,000 at-home COVID-19 tests will be made available for New Hampshire residents and six new fixed sites will be set up for administering vaccines and booster shots, including one in Keene, Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news conference Wednesday.
The other sites will be opened in Concord, Exeter, Manchester, Nashua and Salem. Exact locations were not provided.
These new sites will join the recently announced fixed locations in Berlin, Plymouth, Claremont and Rochester. The new at-home tests come on the heels of about a million that were previously made available.
A contract approved by the N.H. Executive Council on Wednesday specified that the fixed sites are to be opened next month and are to operate seven days per week and at least six hours per day.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said at the news conference that COVID-19 continues to surge through the state.
He said 983 people have been newly diagnosed with the virus, a total of 8,495 people have active or current cases, there is a 12 percent test positivity rate, about 400 people are hospitalized and he reported seven new deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 1,875.
As he has done at previous news conferences, Sununu urged people to get vaccinations as a way to avoid serious complications with the disease. He said he was saddened to find out the disease recently claimed the life of a child.
“There’s no doubt there is an extreme hesitancy by a certain amount of the population to get vaccinated,” he said. “But that population is clearly the vast majority of the cases that are the most severe.
“It’s harsh and its real. I’ve walked those ICU halls and it’s scary. Those are a lot of the same individuals that aren’t going anywhere for a long time and unfortunately a lot of those people are in induced comas and they won’t wake up.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.